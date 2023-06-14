Amazon Early Black Friday Deal: Fire Tablets – GameRant

A variety of Amazon Fire Tablets are discounted as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, with savings of up to $80 across numerous models.

Thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday deals, shoppers can get their hands on a range of Fire Tablets at discounted prices. The discounts range from $18- $80, depending on the size and model of the tablet on offer. With a range of apps to choose from and high-quality display screens, these tablets have proven extremely popular over the years thanks to their versatility.

Traditionally, Black Friday offers shoppers huge discounts across a range of products, and this year, in celebration of its flagship product Alexa turning 8 years old, Amazon has ensured shoppers get the very best value for money by generously discounting some of its most popular tablets. Incidentally, all of these models come with hands-free Alexa built in. Whether shoppers are looking to use the tablets for gaming, reading, watching their favorite movies and TV shows, or something else entirely, these products will provide hours of entertainment. Typically, these devices provide up to 12 hours of battery life, effectively making them the perfect companions for long journeys.

Amazon Black Friday Sale: Best Early Electronics & Devices Deals

In addition to the standard tablets, some of the discounts are specifically for the Fire Kids models, which are specifically for young children and come with extra parental controls, as well as one year's subscription to Amazon Kids+, a digital service designed for kids to safely learn, grow, and explore.

An avid gamer for over 30 years, there aren't many consoles that Dan hasn't owned at some point. He's also part Italian, which means he's almost certainly related to Super Mario. When he's not here, you can find him over on Instagram where he posts short reviews.

