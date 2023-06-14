Ripple Did Not List XRP on Its New Liquidity Hub for This Key Reason: Details – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a successful pilot last year, the Ripple Liquidity Hub for businesses was launched on April 13 to bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies and fiat.

Interestingly, XRP was not mentioned in the product launch, which drew surprise and criticism from the community because it was among the digital assets mentioned in the product’s pilot phase.

Updated explanation by Ripple on Liquidity Hub. XRP will be evaluated with other tokens once it has regulatory clarity. @JohnEDeaton1 was correct, and in my video I guessed the use case would be added after law suit. pic.twitter.com/JfEGfdNhAR

On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), which is largely used for cross-border payments, leverages XRP; hence, the asset’s omission from the Liquidity Hub came as a big surprise to the XRP community.

In response to concerns over the exclusion of XRP, Ripple updated its blog post on the Liquidity Hub with further details about the assets that are now available and why.

As stated in the blog post, Liquidity Hub leverages smart order routing to source a variety of digital assets at optimized prices across multiple liquidity venues, including market makers, exchanges and OTC desks. These deep liquidity pools from multiple providers ensure liquidity is sourced when users require it — from USD to BTC, ETH, ETC, BCH, LTC, USDC and USDT.

The blog post further adds: “XRP will be evaluated along with other tokens for support within the product. We look forward to supporting XRP as it receives regulatory clarity in the U.S.”

CryptoLaw founder and XRP holders’ attorney, John E. Deaton, expressed little surprise at the reason cited for the omission of XRP from Ripple’s Liquidity Hub. He had earlier inferred the reason as being the Ripple SEC lawsuit.

I’ve seen a lot of comments, many of them angry about @Ripple not listing #XRP w/Liquidity Hub after selling billions. Many are pissed I think b/c they were vocal against @coinbase for suspending #XRP. I wasn’t surprised and that’s why I said it’s no doubt about the case. https://t.co/u9TsPfKRIQ

He adds that it is not about how Ripple perceives XRP, as it believes XRP is not a security as alleged, but about other companies, especially U.S. publicly traded companies, and the risk they perceive.

In December 2020, the SEC filed its lawsuit against Ripple, alleging the $1.3 billion sale of XRP constituted an unregistered security offering. Last year, both parties filed motions for summary judgment, and the judge’s ruling is currently awaited.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source