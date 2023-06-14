iPhone 16 Rumor Recap: What We Know About Apple's 2024 … – MacRumors

Though we don’t even have the iPhone 15 models as of yet, rumors are already circulating about the iPhone 16, and what we’re hearing is starting to get exciting. 2024 could be the year that Apple tweaks the design of some of the iPhone models, and Apple could adopt features like the solid-state buttons that were initially rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro as well as its own modem chip.



Below, we’ve created a quick rumor recap that highlights what we know so far, so if you aren’t looking forward to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ now that rumors are sounding like it’s a less impressive update, you can at least look forward to the ‌iPhone 16‌.

A rumor just this week suggests that Apple will adopt new screen sizes for the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max models. The smaller ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro is expected to have a display size of 6.3 inches, while the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will have a display size of 6.9 inches.

The information comes from display analyst Ross Young, who often shares accurate details on Apple’s plans. He says that the new size options are exclusive to the Pro models, so this would mark the first time that Apple has used different sizes for the standard ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus and the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max models.

Note that these display sizes are rounded and are not precise down to the decimal point at this time. The current iPhone 14 Pro has a display size of 6.1 inches and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max has a display size of 6.7 inches, so we are looking at an approximate increase of 0.2 inches for both devices.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple could introduce a higher-end ‌iPhone 16‌ “Ultra” to be sold alongside the ‌iPhone 16‌, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max. It would be positioned as a top-of-the-line ‌iPhone‌, but it is not clear what specifically will differentiate it from the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and Pro Max, and it is also not known what the display size would be.

There is a possibility that the ‌iPhone 16‌ Ultra could replace the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max rather than be sold alongside it.

For the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, Apple initially planned to add solid-state volume, power, and mute buttons that would replace the physical buttons, but due to technical issues, Apple had to scrap the feature.

Solid-state buttons are instead expected be introduced with the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and Pro Max models, with Apple using haptic feedback to mimic the feel of a traditional button press. With the addition of the solid-state technology, Apple will also change the design of the volume button. Rather than two volume buttons, the solid-state button will be a single, unified button.

Apple has been working on its own 5G modem chip for the last several years, and it could be ready for inclusion in at least some of the ‌iPhone 16‌ models. Apple wants to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm by using in-house technology.

Rumors suggest that Apple will use the modem chip in a single device before rolling it out to other devices, with a full transition away from Qualcomm modem chips taking up to three years.

Apple also eventually wants to use its own WiFi and Bluetooth chips, and there is a possibility that those components could replace Broadcom chips as early as 2024.

There are a few other features that have been rumored for the ‌iPhone 16‌ models, which we may or may not see.

As we’re still more than a year away from the launch of the ‌iPhone 16‌ models, these rumors are subject to change and could shift in the future. To keep up to date on what to expect, you can follow our iPhone 16 roundup, which is updated every time a new rumor surfaces.

