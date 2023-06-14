The 1TB Xbox Series S Comes in a New Carbon Black Color – HICONSUMPTION

Our editors carefully select every product we recommend. We may earn a commission from these links. Learn more
By: Cameron Cardwell Published: Jun 13, 2023
By: Cameron Cardwell Published: Jun 13, 2023
It’s hard to believe that it’s already been three years since the current console generation began with the PS5 and the Xbox Series S and X. What’s even harder to believe is that we’re only scratching the surface of what these consoles are capable of. Since developers are still making games with the previous console generation in mind (PS4 and Xbox One), many releases still look great on these new consoles, but a closer look reveals compromises made in order to have them running on a generation of consoles that came out in 2013. Console exclusives like Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS5 demonstrated that these consoles are capable of stunning visuals and performance when games are made specifically for them. And with Starfield and Forza Motorsport on the way, Xbox is about to have some noteworthy exclusives as well that are sure to highlight the Series X and S lineup. Speaking of, Microsoft has just announced a 1TB Xbox Series S in carbon black, an important update as it’s a console without a disc drive.
This new 1TB SSD is a welcome addition to the Series S, as the original’s 500GB can fill up fast (especially if you have a Game Pass subscription). The new carbon black color option is also great to see, not that the white looked bad at all, but the black definitely looks sleeker and blends with the fan in a more natural way.
Additionally, this extra storage comes at a $50 dollar markup and you can still buy external storage for the console, but you likely won’t have to. Moreover, having extra storage on the SSD provides faster loading times compared to the external options.
The Xbox Series S – 1TB (Black) is available for pre-order now priced at $350, with the release date set for September 1st.
The James Brand’s Anzick Is a Chef’s Knife Made to Withstand Outdoor Conditions
Presented by The James Brand
Nike Made the Ultimate Golf Bag for Hitting the Links this Summer, Rain or Shine
Presented by Nike
The Best All-Gold Everyday Carry Essentials [VIDEO]
Presented by G-SHOCK
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Is the First 49″ OLED Monitor
By Cameron Cardwell
Samsung’s Bespoke Jet AI Vacuum is its Most Powerful Vacuum To Date
By Cameron Cardwell
The Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed Earbuds Are Truly Cross-Platform
By Cameron Cardwell
Apple Unveils Its First Mixed Reality Headset: The Apple Vision Pro
By Cameron Cardwell
Motorola’s Razr+ Has the Biggest External Display of any Foldable Smartphone
By Ethan Brehm
The Meta Quest 3 Will Be the Most Powerful Meta VR Headset Yet
By Cameron Cardwell
Independently published in Los Angeles, CA
©2023 HICONSUMPTION LLC. All rights reserved
The 1TB Xbox Series S Comes in a New Carbon Black Color – HICONSUMPTION
Our editors carefully select every product we recommend. We may earn a commission from these links. Learn more