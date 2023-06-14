How to stake Cardano (ADA) – Cointelegraph

Users can earn staking rewards by delegating the staking process to Cardano staking pool operators via reputable exchanges.

Founded in 2015 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain that is often referred to as the “Ethereum killer,” owing to its superior technology and high level of security and sustainability.

Much like Ethereum, Cardano also allows users to stake its native cryptocurrency, ADA, to earn staking rewards. Cardano allows individuals to stake via staking pool operators and pool their tokens with other users or run their own Cardano staking pool.

Staking pools are frequently operated by those with technical experience and the appropriate hardware for effectively staking on the Cardano network, although anyone can become their own staking pool operator. Users also have complete autonomy to decide which pool they’d prefer to join and can assess each based on pool size, uptime and past performance.

Cardano divides periods of time into epochs, a measure of time used to specify when events in the network are set to occur, such as incentive distribution or validator transaction assignments.

On Cardano, each epoch consists of 432,000 slots, smaller units of time further divided into one-second intervals. One Cardano epoch lasts approximately five days. After each epoch concludes, a snapshot records the distribution of staked ADA tokens. This is used to calculate the rewards each staker will receive.

Users who wish to participate in staking will enter a pool through delegating, which allows coins to be unstaked and restaked multiple times with various pools, provided that user wait for the current epoch to pass before relocating their assets.

There are various ways to stake ADA, as discussed below:

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to stake Cardano via an exchange:

The first step is to find a cryptocurrency exchange that supports ADA trading and staking, such as Binance and Coinbase. There are other options for staking ADA, which will be discussed in greater detail later on.

After creating an account with a cryptocurrency exchange, users must deposit ADA tokens in their exchange wallet. This can be done by buying Cardano coins directly from the exchange or transferring existing ADA holdings into their exchange wallet.

The next step is navigating to the “Staking” page on the exchange platform’s interface and selecting “Cardano.” Most platforms will provide the option to select the staking duration, which will determine the amount of time one’s holdings will be locked away.

After selecting the desired stake duration, users have to decide how much ADA they wish to stake. Exchanges usually charge a small fee for staking services, so this must be considered when deciding the amount to be staked.

Once the appropriate stake duration and amount of ADA coins have been selected, it is time to research staking pools. Exchanges offering staking services usually list recommended staking pools from which users can choose. Staking pools are usually ranked based on key information, such as the total number of blocks produced, overall performance in block creation, expected returns on investment and more.

While the most attractive pools based on these indicators are usually ranked on top, users can still choose staking pools based on their own criteria. Before selecting a pool to join, assessing factors such as pool size, uptime, liquidity and past results is essential. Depending on the platform, users can view important details about each staking pool, such as:

Some users may also choose to consider off-protocol factors when selecting what staking pools to join, such as how certain pools align with their personal advocacies. These include considering whether a pool is operated by a non-government organization or is running on green energy, and the like.

After finding a suitable staking pool, users can then delegate their ADA tokens to the chosen pool. This is done by entering the password to one’s wallet and clicking “Delegate.” Once completed, the user’s assets will have been successfully staked in the pool.

However, it is important to note that centralized exchanges (CEXs) keep users’ crypto assets on their systems, which has drawbacks for investors, such as the “not-your-keys-not-your-crypto” issue. Moreover, CEXs impose restrictions on staking ADA with them.

Staking your ADA with independent SPOs instead of CEXs helps maintain the decentralization of the Cardano ecosystem, and offers benefits such as full independence and direct control of one’s funds, as well as the ability to invest in pools of their choice.

Here are the steps to stake ADA with staking pool operators:

It’s important to note that users don’t need to transfer their ADA to the staking pool operator to participate in staking. It means that they can retain full control of their funds and withdraw them at any time.

Here is how to stake one’s Cardano crypto asset holdings on various platforms.

Coinbase offers an annual percentage yield, or APY, of 3.75% for Cardano staking. According to the platform, users’ ADA remains in their account at all times, and they can opt out anytime. To stake ADA, users must:

According to Binance, users can stake Cardano on the exchange and earn up to 6.1% APY. Users can also receive weekly staking rewards and unstake them anytime to access their funds without waiting for an unstaking period. To stake on Binance:

EToro offers its users convenience by automatically staking supported cryptocurrency holdings, such as ADA and Ether (ETH), on behalf of users. As such, no extra steps are involved in staking ADA on eToro. Once a user has created an account and stored ADA in their eToro wallet, they can automatically earn staking rewards.

EToro retains a small percentage of the reward, or “fee,” for all operational and technical costs. The reward percentage of the monthly staking yield that each user can receive will depend on their membership status on eToro:

Yoroi offers up to 4.62% APY on Cardano staking. Yoroi is a noncustodial light wallet for Cardano where users can send and receive transactions and stake their holdings to enjoy returns. To stake Cardano on the platform:

Staking Cardano is an attractive way to generate passive income, but there are still some risks that users should consider. For instance, the potential earnings from staking ADA are not fixed and are heavily influenced by several factors, including the amount of ADA that is staked, the performance of the stake pool, and the percentage fee that the stake pool charges.

The amount of ADA staked directly affects the potential earnings, as higher levels of staked ADA can lead to increased rewards. The performance of the stake pool is also crucial, as it impacts the likelihood of producing blocks and receiving rewards.

Finally, the percentage of fee charged by the stake pool can reduce the overall earnings potential, as a higher fee percentage will result in a lower net return on the staked ADA. It is important to consider these factors and carefully weigh the risks before engaging in ADA staking.

While dynamic availability offered by Cardano’s Ouroboros protocol enables block-producing nodes to go online and offline without notice, it’s important to note that the system’s security and functionality depend on honest participants controlling over 50% of resources. Additionally, for a truly decentralized system, nodes must be able to rejoin the network easily without relying on further trust assumptions, such as trusted peers or checkpoints.

Finally, Cardano staking rewards depend heavily on market prices. So, if the price of ADA depreciates, users may experience lower returns than expected. As with any investment, it’s essential to research and understand any associated risks before staking ADA on the Cardano network.

