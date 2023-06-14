IN PICS | 7 Bard AI Features That ChatGPT Lacks – ABP Live

Access To Internet: Bard AI’s integration with Google Search allows it to provide quick responses based on real-time information, unlike ChatGPT which has limited knowledge of events after 2021. (Image Credit: Getty)

Image Inputs & Outputs: ChatGPT can only generate text responses, while Bard AI has the potential to generate image responses, although the feature has not yet been fully implemented. (Image Credit: Getty)

Summarise Web Pages: Since Bard is connected to the Internet, it can summarise online articles, blogs, or just entire websites in a matter of seconds. All you need to do is share the URL with Bard. ChatGPT, on the other hand, is still unable to do so. (Image Credit: Getty)

Export Text: On Bard AI, when you generate any response, you will see an option to export the text either via Gmail or Google Docs. This can come in especially handy for researchers and programmers. ChatGPT doesn’t offer an export/share button. You will have to copy the text response as needed. (Image Credit: Getty)

Check Multiple Drafts: When you generate a response on Bard AI, you will see an option to show further drafts prepared by the chatbot for your query. This way, you can switch between multiple drafts with ease, without having to ask the chatbot to re-draft a response. (Image Credit: Getty)

Explain Code: A handy feature for programmers, Bard AI can use its online connectivity to explain the functionality of any code from a GitHub link. (Image Credit: Getty)

Voice Input: Last but not the least, Bard AI can take voice prompts both on the mobile and desktop versions. This can not only make inputs faster but can also help users who prefer speech as their primary mode of input. (Image Credit: Getty)

