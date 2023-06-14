Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are marked down to their lowest price ever on … – CT Insider

Home Latest News Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are marked down to their lowest price ever...

Bill Taylor
Save $50 on Apple Airpods Pro 2 right now.
Black Friday shoppers who’ve been watching and waiting for the best deal on AirPods are in luck: The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are still marked down to their lowest price ever on Amazon. 
Now on sale for $199.99 (originally $249), the deal represents 20% in savings on the second-generation wireless earbuds. These latest AirPods cancel double the noise as the first generation, and boast four different tip sizes to fit comfortably in more ears.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 – $199.99 ($40 off, originally $249)
Additional features include:
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are just one of many Black Friday deals on Amazon.
