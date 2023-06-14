Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are marked down to their lowest price ever on … – CT Insider

Save $50 on Apple Airpods Pro 2 right now.

Black Friday shoppers who’ve been watching and waiting for the best deal on AirPods are in luck: The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are still marked down to their lowest price ever on Amazon.

Now on sale for $199.99 (originally $249), the deal represents 20% in savings on the second-generation wireless earbuds. These latest AirPods cancel double the noise as the first generation, and boast four different tip sizes to fit comfortably in more ears.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 – $199.99 ($40 off, originally $249)

Additional features include:

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are just one of many Black Friday deals on Amazon.

Check out our Black Friday coverage to score early discounted gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

