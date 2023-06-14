The Apple Watch SE falls back to $219 – Engadget

The Apple Watch SE is back down to $219 again this month, just $10 more than its all time low. With a usual price tag of $249, the second-generation model is already one of the most affordable options out there for a solid smart watch. It has all the typical Apple Watch features, like crash detection, heart-rate monitoring, notifications and water-resistance. The second-gen SE also runs on the same processor as its elevated sibling, the Apple Watch Series 8. It doesn’t have all of the Series 8’s benefits, but its lower price makes it a more appealing option if you’re looking for a simple way to dip your toe — or should we say wrist? — in.

The 40mm model is $30 off.

The current sale is available in the 40mm Starlight, Midnight and Silver small to medium models. If you’re looking for something a bit larger, only the Starlight case and band are discounted to $219.

The Apple Watch SE’s 44mm make also has a few sales going on, depending on what size you want. The small to medium model is $30 off in Starlight and Midnight — bringing its cost to $249 from $279. The sale flips for the 44mm medium to large model with just the Silver discounted to $249.

If you do want a more advanced smart watch, the Series 8, with its faster charging and more comprehensive health tracking, is currently 18 percent off.

With the number of Apple Watch deals on right now, it’s a good time to look around and see which is the best smart watch model for you.

