How to Watch The Last of Us Season Finale – Hulu – Hulu Press

Horror, dystopian apocalypse, sci-fi, and video game lovers unite for The Last of Us — an HBO drama series that combines all of these genres into one show (and it’s currently taking the world by storm).

In this TV adaptation of the 2013 video game of the same name, a mutated fungus is introduced to the people of Jakarta, Indonesia, and quickly spreads into a global pandemic, making this sci-fi show feel a little too realistic. Those infected are taken over by the parasite and turn into deadly zombie-like creatures.

Don’t write this off as just another zombie show. Trust us — you’re going to want to see what all the hype surrounding The Last of Us TV series is all about.

Watch: The Last of Us*

*The Last of Us is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

Wondering where to watch The Last of Us on HBO? You don’t need a cable subscription to watch the season’s most talked about show — just your Hulu account and the HBO Max® add-on.

Here’s how to get started with the HBO Max® add-on in a few easy steps:

Visit our HBO on Hulu help page for additional assistance navigating HBO on Hulu.

The Last of Us season finale is this Sunday, March 12 at 9:00 p.m. EST on HBO®. Stay tuned after the show for Making of The Last of Us — a special behind-the-scenes featurette to recap the season.

Yes! HBO Max add-on subscribers can watch the HBO® network live.

Yes, a second season ofThe Last of Us has already been green-lit by HBO®. Further information, including release date, has not yet been announced.

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic action drama series about the spread of a mutated fungal infection that sparks a global pandemic. Those infected turn into zombie-like creatures, and those unaffected must find a way to survive.

The Last of Us is on the HBO® network.

The main cast of The Last of Us (season 1) includes:

Yes, The Last of Us was originally a PlayStation® game released in 2013.

The first season of The Last of Us is currently airing weekly. Due to its early success, HBO® has already green-lit season 2.

There’s plenty more heart-racing and goosebump-raising zombie content where that came from. Check out these shows and movies like The Last of Us streaming now on Hulu.

Do you zombie movies, but need something on the lighter side after binge-watching The Last of Us? We’ve got just the thing. The Dead Don’t Die is a comedic horror spoof movie starring big Hollywood names including Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Iggy Pop, Carol Kane, and Selena Gomez.

Watch: The Dead Don’t Die

Horror meets comedy in this classic zombie film starring Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin. Can this motley crew navigate a zombie-stricken United States to get each other to their separate destinations alive?

Watch: Zombieland



Taking place six years after we met them in the first movie, Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) have become a tight-knit chosen family with a lot of zombie-killing experience. In this sequel, they leave their makeshift home in the White House (yes, the White House) and venture out towards the heartland of America — Memphis, Tennessee.

Watch: Zombieland: Double Tap*

*Zombieland: Double Tap requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription.



Fear the Walking Dead is a horror drama series and spinoff of the AMC hit show, The Walking Dead. Set in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, this series brings fans of the franchise back to the very beginning where we meet a blended family with no choice but to band together to survive because life as they knew is disappearing before their eyes.

Watch: Fear the Walking Dead



It’s the movie that ignited the zombie apocalypse genre as we know and love today. Night of the Living Dead is a black-and-white 1960s cult classic film about a group of people who try to out fight a small, but hungry, group of zombies.

Watch: Night of the Living Dead



Birmingham, UK has been invaded by zombies, and sisters Kat (Leah Brotherhead) and Jo (Cara Theobold) try to escape with the only viable option they have left — canal boat. If you like your heart-racing zombie shows on the comedic side, you’ll love Zomboat!.

Watch: Zomboat!

In this British TV series, a teenage boy named Paul is having strange apocalyptic dreams and begins to see zombie-like spirits of the dead known as “The Fades” even while he’s awake. This group of deadly entities is set out to destroy the human race and Paul must find a way to stop them. There’s just one minor challenge — he’s the only human that can see them.

Watch: The Fades



Who protects the children during a zombie invasion? In Little Monsters, it’s a kindergarten teacher, a down-and-out musician, and an effervescent children’s TV show personality who must muster up the courage to lead a group of young children (and themselves) to survival. For zombie movie fans, this Hulu Original film is the perfect blend of horror and comedy.

Watch: Little Monsters

Love horror? Us too. Check out our guide to the scariest movies on Hulu available to stream now.

