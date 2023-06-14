Prime Day 2022 deals: Amazon slashes Apple Mac mini to $569.99 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Amazon reissues cheapest 2022 price on Apple M1 Mac mini for Prime Day.

Amazon’s cheapest M1 Mac mini deal is back ahead of Prime Day 2022, with the 256GB model dipping to $569.99 thanks to a $40 instant rebate stacked with $89.01 in bonus savings at checkout.

Prime Day Mac mini savings

The return of the lowest M1 Mac mini price we’ve seen is back at Amazon with mere hours to go before the official launch of Prime Day 2022. Pick up the standard M1 model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $569.99 ($130 off MSRP).

The markdown is in the form of a $40 cash rebate combined with $89.01 in extra savings at checkout. At press time, units are in stock now, making it a great buy for back-to-school.

Also available

Compare prices on every Mac mini configuration

Prefer more RAM or extra storage? Check out our M1 Mac mini Price Guide for the best deals on every Mac mini model, including loaded configurations with 16GB of memory and terabytes of storage. You can also take advantage of exclusive coupon offers on AppleCare for the Mac mini.

M1 Mac mini Prices M1, 8GB, 256GB $549.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out sold out $549.00 sold out

Save $150.00 M1, 8GB, 512GB $674.99 PON

$779.00 This Price has a coupon applied $779.00 sold out $674.99 $859.00

Save $224.01 M1, 8GB, 1TB $1,049.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out

Save $50.00 M1, 8GB, 2TB $1,449.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out

Save $50.00 M1, 16GB, 256GB $859.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out

Save $40.00 M1, 16GB, 512GB $935.00 PON

$935.00 This Price has a coupon applied sold out

Save $164.00 M1, 16GB, 1TB $1,149.00 PON

$1,149.00 This Price has a coupon applied $1,399.00

Save $150.00 M1, 16GB, 2TB $1,579.00 PON

$1,579.00 This Price has a coupon applied sold out

Save $120.00

Even more deals

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on for Prime Day:

M1 Mac mini Prices

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009.

