BREAKING: Galaxy A72 gets Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update – SamMobile – Samsung news

After the Galaxy A52, Galaxy M32 5G, and the Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung has released the Android 13 update to one more mid-range smartphone launched in 2021. The Galaxy A72 has now started getting the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update along with the latest security patch.

The stable Android 13 update for the Galaxy A72 has been released with firmware version A725FXXU4CVJB. The update is currently available in Russia, and we expect its availability to expand to other markets within the next few weeks, true to Samsung’s promise of finishing the One UI 5.0 rollout before the end of 2022. The new update also brings the November 2022 security patch to the smartphone, and it fixes close to four dozen security vulnerabilities.

If you are a Galaxy A72 user in Russia, you can download the Android 13 update immediately. To do that, you need to navigate to Settings » Software update and tap Download and install. You can also choose to download the new firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A72 early last year alongside the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G. The phone debuted with Android 11 onboard and received the Android 12 update in late 2021. The device will get at least one more Android OS update in the future.

