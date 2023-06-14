Microsoft Adds GPT-4 to Office 365 – Analytics India Magazine

Microsoft has launched Microsoft 365 Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that aims to transform the way of working.

Copilot uses natural language to interact with users and is integrated into Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams. It is built on large language models (LLMs), including OpenAI’s GPT-4, combined with Microsoft Graph data.

Copilot offers users the ability to jump-start the creative process by providing a first draft to edit and iterate on, analyse trends, create data visualisations and summaries, and generate status updates based on emails and chat threads.

Additionally, it can also suggest action items in real-time during meetings. Developers, as per Github, using Copilot reported increased productivity, with 88% saying they were more productive, 74% saying that they could focus on more satisfying work and 77% stating that it helped them spend less time searching for information or examples.

Launching the Copilot, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella said, “With our new copilot for work, we’re giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface—natural language.”

Copilot also creates a new knowledge model for every organisation, surfacing the information and insights needed from vast amounts of data. Business Chat, which works across all business data and apps, is also available to save time searching for answers.

Microsoft is yet to disclose pricing and licensing specifics for Copilot but has indicated that this information will be released shortly. Copilot is presently undergoing testing with a limited number of commercial clients in order to obtain the feedback necessary to enhance the model as it expands.

Earlier this month, Microsoft had unveiled ‘Dynamics 365 Copilot’, the world’s first AI Copilot for both CRM and ERP, in order to bring next-generation AI to every business line.

Microsoft’s productivity tools and business processes segment made USD 15.9 billion in revenue in the second quarter of FY 2022, which comprised 31% of the company’s total revenue. This amounted to an increase of 19.3% from the same quarter a year prior and Microsoft is working harder to extract more profit from this market with the launch of its Dynamics 365 Copilot.

