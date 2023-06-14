Apple TV+'s High Desert: Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything … – MovieWeb

In the upcoming comedy series High Desert, Patricia Arquette plays a private investigator. Here’s what we know so far.

Series featuring distinctive comedy and weird interactions between the characters are always in demand with viewers since they provide an excellent form of entertainment.

In fact, despite their odd and peculiar writing, numerous shows such as Archer, Never Have I Ever, Big Mouth, and Chuck are considered among the best comedy series of this decade. With the upcoming comedic series High Desert, Apple TV+ aspires to achieve the same success.

High Desert is an upcoming comedy series directed by Jay Roach and written by Nancy Fichman, Jennifer Hope, and Katie Ford. The series received the green light in September 2020, with Patricia Arquette joining the leading role. However, the series' filming had to be postponed until November 2021 in Long Beach, California, due to cast selection and subsequent production development issues.

The series looks quite promising, as witnessed in the recent trailer released by Apple TV+. Consequently, in light of that, here is everything we know about the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, High Desert.

The series takes place in Yucca Valley, California, a small desert town where Peggy, an on-and-off drug addict, visits after her mother passes away. She decides to give up drugs for good and attempt something new in life that would allow her to rediscover herself.

Seeing as how every profession is tiresome for her, she resolves to become a private investigator even though she lacks all the necessary qualifications.

Nevertheless, she decides to put on her best detective gear and look for a job with a detective agency. Despite being rejected initially, she eventually persuades the boss and gets hired. What follows is a sequence of situations in which she becomes a terrible detective, such as when a kidnapping unfolds right in front of her, but she is too busy parking the car to notice it.

Well, it's always these types of people who wind up playing crucial roles in such circumstances. Will Peggy find what she seeks in her life? Or will she succumb to drugs once more, destroying what little life she has?

While we expanded on the plot based on the trailer, Apple TV+ describes the synopsis as follows:

"High Desert" follows Peggy (Patricia Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

It looks like viewers will be treated to an amusing detective series with a slacker protagonist, but that is all we need to cheer up once in a while. Scenes like Peggy wanting to become an investigator while still letting her boss know she won't be able to get up until 11 a.m. sound compelling enough to warrant a well-crafted comedy series.

High Desert is a mix of oddity and typical comedy with a bit of emotion thrown in, so it should be a fun series to binge-watch when it premiers on Apple TV+.

Patricia Arquette embodied the main character Peggy in the series. The Academy Award-winning actress (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Boyhood in 2015) most recently played Harmony Cobel in Apple TV+'s Severance. She is also well-known for her roles in films and television shows such as Medium, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, True Romance, and Stigmata.

While the series is primarily focused on her, other characters such as Carol, Cooper, Dianne, Bruce, and Rosalyn, played by Weruche Opia (Slumberland and Bad Education), Jayden Gomez (Weeds), Christine Taylor (Zoolander and Burning Love), Brad Garett (Tangled and Ratatouille voices), and Bernadette Peters (American Playhouse and Pennies from Heaven), will also have significant roles.

Rupert Friend, Jeffrey Vincent Parise, Kellen Joseph, Matt Dillon, Julia Rickert, Carmine Giovinazzo, Liza Fernandez, Carlo Rota, Michael Masini, Crystal Coney, Alex Saxon, and many others round out the series' supporting ensemble.

As previously stated, High Desert is directed by Jay Roach, a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Direction for Recount in 2008 and Game Change in 2012. Since making his directorial debut with Zoo Radio in 1990, the filmmaker has created multiple popular films, including The Campaign and Dinner for Schmucks, and is set to direct the fourth installment of the Austin Powers series.

Meanwhile, Nancy Fichman, Katie Food, and Jennifer Hope collaborated on the script. While Nancy and Jennifer have worked together before on television shows Get Shorty and Nurse Jackie, Katie Food has previously written for notable shows like Desperate Housewives, Chaos, Working the Engels, and The Transporter.

High Desert's music is composed by Jeff Russon, a Primetime Emmy-winning musician who has previously worked on The Man Who Fell to Earth, Star Trek: Picard, and The Consultant. Jonathan Talbert is the show's producer, and executive producers include Patricia Arquette, John Cameron, Jackie Cohn, Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, Jennifer Hope, Tom Lassally, Molly Madden, Jay Roach, Ben Stiller, and Nicholas Weinstock.

The upcoming comedy series High Desert, starring Patricia Arquette, will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 17.

