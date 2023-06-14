Google News: 12 simple tips to optimize your newsfeed – Android Police

How to supercharge your Google News experience

Even with an abundant choice of dedicated news apps and social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, many users prefer Google News to consume the latest stories and trending topics on iPhones and the top Android phones.

A neat Material You makeover also makes the Google News Android app better than ever for reading short articles on the go. However, the default Google News settings and customization options might not be set up right for everyone.

Here are the best Google News tips to improve your reading experience on a small screen.

Google News might bombard you with dozens of alerts throughout the day. Before you get tired and turn off notifications for Google News (and eventually miss breaking news), you can customize notification settings as per your preference.

You can also disable other notification types, such as breaking news, headlines, daily briefing, daily top story, sports, and more. If you don't want to head to the Google News settings all the time, you can make the same changes from the Google News info menu. Follow these steps:

Maybe you want to know what's happening in U.K. politics or how the current economic situation is shaping up in Sri Lanka. Google News lets you check news from up to two language and region pairs. Here's how to set it up.

You also have the option to change the primary language and region for your Google News account.

The default video autoplay behavior in Google News can be distracting at times. You can disable it or keep autoplay enabled on Wi-Fi only.

If you want to catch full coverage by leading media houses on a specific news story, you can easily do so on Google News.

You can also tap the Google News icon beside a news story to read the full coverage, so there's no need to open the story first.

Your routine may revolve around busy mornings, and you might not have adequate time to catch all the important stories first thing in the day. You can save stories or topics that you wish to read at a later time.

You can follow specific topics and media sources from the same menu.

If you no longer want to see stories from a specific website or publisher, hide their current and upcoming stories from your Google News feed.

You can manage your source preferences by going to Google News settings and using the Sources & topics you see less of menu.

When browsing your Google News feed on a limited data plan, you can disable autoplay videos (check the third trick) and enable data saver mode to apply some breaks to internet usage.

If you aren't a fan of Google News' latest bigger and bolder stories look, you can revert to the familiar mini cards to browse more stories without too much scrolling.

Google News allows you to check the full-day coverage from your preferred publication in the app.

If you use an Android device, you can add any source as a shortcut on the homescreen. You don't need to open Google News every time to check publication coverage.

You can now tap the source shortcut on the homescreen to read stories and articles in Google News.

Google News comes with a neat weather integration tool. But by default, it shows the temperature in Fahrenheit units. You can follow the steps below to change it to Celsius or Kelvin.

You can place a Google News widget on your Android phone's homescreen and glance over your briefing without opening the app.

Google News offers one of the most useful Android widgets you can place on your homescreen. You can use it to check full story coverage and glance over your morning briefings without opening the app. Once you ace Google News, it's time to make the jump to a paper-free life.

Parth's tech breakthrough came in January 2019 when he joined GuidingTech as an evergreen features writer. After three years, he joined the growing Android Police team to write how-tos, explainers, editorials, listicles, and comparisons on Google services and smart home accessories.

