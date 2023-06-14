Amazon slashes Apple's MacBook Air to $799, but the deal is likely to sell out soon – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Pick up a MacBook Air for $799.

Amazon has reissued its top M1 MacBook Air deal, dropping the standard model to just $799. Inventory is likely to sell out fast, so don’t delay if you’re looking for a cheap entry point into the MacBook line.

The M1 MacBook Air is a top seller due to its sub-$1,000 MSRP, but Amazon has just made it even more affordable by issuing a $200 price cut and matching Black Friday pricing.

At press time, the price is valid on the standard model featuring Apple’s M1 chip with a 7-core GPU, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD in the sleek silver finish. Delivery dates are already slipping to late March, indicating the offer is likely to sell out soon.

Amazon’s $799 MacBook Air is also $250 cheaper than the M2 model that’s currently on sale for $1,049.

You can compare prices on the entire line in our M1 MacBook Air Price Guide and M2 MacBook Air Price Guide.

Discover more great deals on Apple

There are plenty of additional deals in effect on everything from MacBook Pro hardware to tax software. Here’s a sampling of some of the deals, with hundreds of items on sale in our AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

The M1 MacBook Air is a top seller due to its sub-$1,000 MSRP, but Amazon has just made it even more affordable by issuing a $200 price cut and matching Black Friday pricing.

At press time, the price is valid on the standard model featuring Apple’s M1 chip with a 7-core GPU, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD in the sleek silver finish. Delivery dates are already slipping to late March, indicating the offer is likely to sell out soon.

Amazon’s $799 MacBook Air is also $250 cheaper than the M2 model that’s currently on sale for $1,049.

You can compare prices on the entire line in our M1 MacBook Air Price Guide and M2 MacBook Air Price Guide.

There are plenty of additional deals in effect on everything from MacBook Pro hardware to tax software. Here’s a sampling of some of the deals, with hundreds of items on sale in our AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine'…

Today's top deals include $150 off an M2 Mac mini & AppleCare kit, $300 off a 65" TCL QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV, up to 61% off TP-Link Smart plugs with Echo devices, and a Google Nest thermostat for $100.

Great news for anyone looking for a cheap MacBook Pro — OWC's popular Intel MacBook Pro 16-inch deal is back and now it's priced even lower. Pick up the pre-owned laptop for $829 while supplies last.

Today's hottest deals include $40 off a 2022 Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, 24% off a Dyson V8 titanium cordless stick vacuum, 66% off a JLab Talk Go USB microphone, and 40% off a Segway Ninebot Max electric scooter.

The Apple Vision Pro and Meta's existing headset efforts vary not just in hardware, but in philosophy. Here's how the approaches vary.

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air fits into a size gap between the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro, but while not as powerful, it's still a great value notebook. Here's how the specs compare.

Apple has introduced a new model of MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, with a 15-inch MacBook Air now a larger option for consumers. Here's how the specs differ from the existing 13-inch model.

The first tablet from smartphone producer OnePlus directly takes on the tenth-gen iPad, in what could be a compelling Android alternative to Apple's tablet.

The Fire Max 11 represents Amazon's largest tablet display to date and features an upgraded aluminum body that enhances its premium aesthetics. Here's how the specs and performance compare to the ninth-generation iPad.

Apple is better at converting people to iPhone than Google for Android

Daily deals: 15" MacBook Air $1,234, $500 off M1 MacBook Pro, Fire HD 8 Tablet for $30, more

How to set up recurring Apple Cash payments in iOS 17

SanDisk Pro G40 SSD Review: Exceptional speed and resilience

EU proposes breaking up Google over anti-competition concerns

Mac Studio 2023 review: You probably want this, and not the Mac Pro

Apple has invested over $200 million in its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative [u]

Five boring apps that Apple shouldn't forget about for the Apple Vision Pro

Today's top deals include $150 off an M2 Mac mini & AppleCare kit, $300 off a 65" TCL QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV, up to 61% off TP-Link Smart plugs with Echo devices, and a Google Nest thermostat for $100.

Great news for anyone looking for a cheap MacBook Pro — OWC's popular Intel MacBook Pro 16-inch deal is back and now it's priced even lower. Pick up the pre-owned laptop for $829 while supplies last.

Today's hottest deals include $40 off a 2022 Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, 24% off a Dyson V8 titanium cordless stick vacuum, 66% off a JLab Talk Go USB microphone, and 40% off a Segway Ninebot Max electric scooter.

In its initial beta version, the new macOS Sonoma only presents a few significant features — such as Presenter Overlay, and desktop widgets — but they're well done and they will make you want to update.

During Apple's annual developer conference, it showed off new versions of the Mac Pro and Mac Studio — each equipped with M2-series chips. And I got to test them out ahead of their debut.

StandBy may be Apple's first attempt at a true smart display. With tons of features packed in, we walk you through this new way to turn your iPhone into a smart display when docked.

Apple unveiled the long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC and I was on hand at Apple Park to take the new portable laptop for a spin.

I got a chance to head to Apple Park for the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset where I saw how incredible the hardware truly was in person. Here's what I thought.

The SanDisk Pro-G40 SSD offers fast and secure data transfer, exceptional durability, and versatility with an audience of professional content creators in mind.

Apple's Mac Studio is the heir apparent for the "Pro" market, and the addition of the M2 processor to the line just solidifies that position even further.

Briiv may look like a terrarium, but this glass and moss enclosure is a smart air purifier that helps clean your air using natural materials.

Any small external drive can back up your files, but most aren't particularly secure. Kingston's IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD, on the other hand, adds a passcode via its touchscreen to protect its contents.

If you're a MacBook user, the Huanuo lap desk could allow you to work comfortably from your couch or bed, providing a convenient alternative to sitting at a traditional desk.

{{ title }}

source