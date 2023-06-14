You Can Save $70 On A Series 8 Apple Watch If You Hurry – Screen Rant

Those who wish to get the brand new Apple Watch Series 8 should take advantage of the ongoing deal at Walmart, where they can save $70 on the product.

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful, and comes with built-in GPS. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health, and new safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, always-on Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down.

Apple’s latest products are rarely on sale, but that is not the case with the all-new Apple Watch Series 8. The smartwatch came out in September 2022, alongside the iPhone 14 lineup and the Apple Watch Ultra. It offers all the features of the Watch Series 7, with added features like a body temperature sensor and Crash Detection. Like the previous model, the watch comes in multiple variants related to size and connectivity.

Walmart is offering a $70 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS), selling it at an effective price of $359.00. For those catching up, the regular price of this model on Apple’s website is $429.00. The offer applies to all device colors, including Midnight, Starlight, Red, and Silver. When ordering through Walmart, buyers can enter their home address to get the product delivered or visit the nearest store to purchase it.

As part of the offer, the online store provides two size options at the discounted price – S/M for 140-190mm wrist and M/L for 160-210 mm wrist. Regarding payment options, buyers can either pay the cost in one go or opt for Affirm financing, which charges 15.26 percent APR and provides options for six months, 12 months, or 18 months. Those looking for protection plans for the Apple Watch Series 8 can also get AppleCare+ at $79 for two years from Walmart.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the market’s most premium and refined smartwatches. The 45mm version has a 1.9-inch LTPO OLED screen with a pixel resolution of 326 ppi and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The screen is protected with Sapphire crystal glass, which the company claims is more resistant to scratches than the previous version. Under the hood, the watch runs on Apple’s dual-core S8 chipset and watchOS 9. Although battery life is not one of the strong suits of the device, it comes with a quick magnetic charger in the box.

With the smartwatch, buyers can measure their blood oxygen levels, get notifications for irregular heart rhythms, and take an ECG. The watch also has safety features such as Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and Fall Detection. Users can easily track their activities and exercises using the in-built workout app and review the results on their iPhones. Besides that, the Apple Watch Series 8 offers seamless connectivity with iPhone 8 or later, letting users take/reject incoming calls and interact with apps from other notifications.

