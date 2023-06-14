Nothing Phone 2: Release date, specs, price, rumors, all we know … – Android Authority

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Update: June 13, 2023 (05:00 AM ET): We have updated the Nothing Phone 2 hub to include the confirmed launch date of the phone.
Original article: The Nothing Phone 1 was one of the most unique budget Android phones we saw in 2022. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei started Nothing with the goal of breathing some new life into the stagnant mobile market. Now that the company has declared its intentions with the Phone 1, what can we expect from the Nothing Phone 2?
In this rumor round-up, we’ll review everything we know about the Phone 2. We’ll also discuss some things we can glean not from rumors but from Nothing’s short history, the Phone 1, and things Carl Pei has said.
Carl Pei has confirmed that there will be a follow-up to the Phone 1, and it will be called the Phone 2. We learned this first from a tweet Pei posted in December 2022. Unfortunately, that tweet’s main purpose was to shoot down the idea that there would be a Phone 2 in the near future. Pei explained that Phone 1 remains the brand’s main focus, at least for now.
However, Pei later confirmed on January 30 that the Phone 2 is coming in 2023. Months later, in an interview with Forbes, Pei stated that the Nothing Phone 2 would launch in July 2023. Finally, in June, Pei confirmed the specific launch date will be July 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET. Nothing will stream the launch on its website.
As for the Nothing Phone 2’s price, we don’t have much to go on yet. The Phone 1 starts at just £399 / €469, which equates to around $500. Given that we expect numerous internal upgrades in 2023 (which we’ll get to in a bit), we fully expect the Nothing Phone 2 to be more expensive than the Phone 1. We don’t know how much more expensive, but we plan on a price increase nonetheless.
As for availability, we’d expect to see the phone launch in all the countries in which the Phone 1 launched. That would mean the United Kingdom, Ireland, almost all of Europe, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Additionally, we know the Nothing Phone 2 will launch in the United States, which did not see the Phone 1 officially. It is unclear if the company has obtained any carrier partnerships, but you will at least be able to buy it unlocked and get US band support.
We finally saw leaked renders of the Nothing Phone 2 in early June 2023. The renders come from reliable tipster Steve “OnLeaks” Hemmerstoffer, so we are relatively assured of their accuracy.
Check out the renders above and below:
The first thing you’ll notice about the Phone 2 is that it has sides very similar to the iPhone 6. This differs from the Phone 1, which had sides lifted from more recent iPhones, including the iPhone 14. This is also very interesting because when Carl Pei was called out for the Phone 1’s similarities to an iPhone, he specifically stated that the flat sides of the Phone 1 are the most efficient way to design a smartphone. In other words, he didn’t lift the design from the iPhone — he just went with the best design anyone could come up with. It looks like the curved sides of the Phone 2 are now more efficient somehow.
Regardless, the Phone 2 appears to be a minor iteration of the Phone 1. There are still two rear cameras and a left-aligned display cutout for the selfie camera. The wireless charging coil is immediately apparent, as is The Glyph — the light-up elements on the back. Notably, The Glyph appears to be made up of individual light strips rather than continuous ones. This suggests there could be more granular controls of the lights this time around.
They could have new capabilities, too. In an interview with Forbes, Pei was reluctant to reveal anything specific regarding The Glyph but mentioned more customization and functionality. One thing The Glyph almost certainly won’t have, though, is RGB lighting (the Phone 1 is only capable of producing white light from The Glyph). Although RGB would be an obvious upgrade for the Nothing Phone 2, Pei has continuously shot down this idea, even going so far as to describe it as “cringe.”
Do note that Carl Pei does not approve of these leaked renders. In a tweet, Pei called the renders “f a k e.” It is possible, therefore, that these renders are wholly inaccurate, and the Phone 2 will look a lot more like the Phone 1 or like something else entirely. Given Hemmerstoffer’s leak track record, though, we’re inclined to think Pei is deflecting. Also, Nothing’s own event invite for the launch of the Phone 2 shows Glyph lights that directly match these renders. Regardless, we’ll know more as we get closer to the launch.
The Hemmerstoffer design leaks in the previous section do not include display sizes. That means we can’t deduce if the display is getting bigger, becoming smaller, or staying the same. However, based on what we can tell, it doesn’t look like there will be any significant changes to the Nothing Phone 2’s display.
As for the internals of the phone, we expect some upgrades here. Pei confirmed that Phone 2 would be a “more premium” experience over the Phone 1. While that was a vague statement at the time, it strongly suggested some beefed-up internals for the 2023 smartphone.
Eventually, in a tweet, Pei revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 would indeed have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. According to Pei, Nothing chose this chip because of the increased power, speed, battery life, connectivity, and camera abilities compared to the Snapdragon 700 series seen in the Phone 1. He also explained that the more recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would make the phone too expensive for what users would get.
Sources close to MySmartPrice are claiming that Nothing’s next phone could have at least 12GB of RAM, support for virtual RAM borrowed from 256GB of internal storage, and an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
However, MySmartPrice also claimed the phone would have a 5,000mAh battery, which Pei himself shot down when he revealed the Phone 2 will have a 4,700mAh battery. In other words, take the MySmartPrice leaks with a big grain of salt.
The camera experience on the Nothing Phone 1 was nothing to write home about. Sure, the fact that it’s a sub-$500 phone makes those deficiencies pretty forgivable. But, if the camera is an important feature for you, there are far better choices for the best camera phones.
So far, all we know about the Nothing Phone 2 camera is that it will almost certainly be the same configuration we saw on the Phone 1. That would mean a primary lens on the rear paired with an ultrawide with no telephoto. We’d also expect a selfie camera in a left-aligned display cutout on the front.
Generally, companies don’t tend to downgrade hardware from generation to generation. Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume the Nothing Phone 2 would have the same or better hardware when compared to the Nothing Phone 1. As a refresher, the Nothing Phone 1 had a 50MP wide and 50MP ultrawide on the back and a 16MP sensor on the front.
We know that Nothing is now running its software efforts in-house, a significant change from when we saw the launch of the Phone 1. The new build of Nothing OS was described as being faster and smoother, two interesting words to use for a company started by a co-founder of OnePlus (that company has long used “fast and smooth” to describe Oxygen OS).
In June, Nothing software creative director Mladen M. Hoyss gave some behind-the-scenes info on the development of Nothing OS 2.0. He said the design of the Android skin is starting “from scratch,” and the team is trying to make it more “easy-to-use” and more “at-a-glance.” However, Hoyss did not show off any images or give any specific examples of these changes.
Nothing also confirmed on Twitter that it would stick with its original software update promise, which is three Android upgrades and four years of security patches. There may also be some ecosystem-exclusive perks for other Nothing products like the Nothing Ear 2 buds, though this is something the brand has been hesitant to do so far.
The Nothing Phone 1 wasn’t the best phone of 2022, but it certainly was the most unique. With a good price, a terrific build, and interesting features you can’t get with most other phones, it was a compelling alternative for many buyers.
The Nothing Phone 2 looks to continue that trend. The phone will be more powerful than its predecessor, which will undoubtedly make it a better overall device. It will also be available in the United States, which will make it a better prospect for a majority of the people who read Android Authority.
Of course, Nothing is still a young brand, so it’s difficult to anticipate what it will do next and how it will meet the challenges it faces. The Phone 2 will also unlikely be able to go toe-to-toe with the best Android phones out there, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the Pixel 7 Pro. In other words, you should expect a phone that’s better than the Phone 1 and still has a unique flavor, but it won’t be a threat to the big dogs of Android.
Have any Nothing Phone 2 leaks to share with us? Send us a tip, and we’ll be sure to check it out.
