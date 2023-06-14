New update goes live for Galaxy Tab S7 FE, but it's not One UI 5.1 – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is picking up a new software update. Sadly, the February 2023 update doesn’t bring the speculated One UI 5.1 software. The Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update has already been released to the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ in Europe and a few other markets.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE was expected to be the next in line to pick up the One UI 5.1 update. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE did pick up a new update, but it is just the latest February 2023 security patch that fixes four dozen security vulnerabilities. The update arrives with firmware version T733XXU2CWB1 and weighs 263 MB in size.

Apart from improving the security and stability of the tablet, the February update for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE also includes new versions of apps such as Global Goals, Samsung Kids, PENUP, Samsung Internet, SmartThings, Galaxy Store, Samsung Flow, Samsung Members, Calculator, and Voice Recorder.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is eligible for the One UI 5.1 update. However, looking at the current situation, it seems like Samsung will take some time before releasing the firmware update for the tablet. You can expect the update to arrive at the back end of this month, though there isn’t any certainty about it. To install the February 2023 update on your Galaxy Tab S7 FE, you can head over to Settings » Software update » Download and install.

