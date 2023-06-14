Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumored release date, price, specs and … – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Everything we’ve heard about Samsung’s next big foldable, and what we think it should have
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the expected sequel to the current best foldable phone you can buy. But if Samsung wants to keep that title, it will need to step up its game.
After a couple of years of smaller Z Fold updates, we’re hoping to see a bigger ones with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Competition is only heating up with devices, especially now that the Google Pixel Fold has made its debut and will begin shipping in June. A foldable from Motorola is on the way, too, and one from OnePlus is likely to follow soon.
So how does Samsung maintain its edge? Leading Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumors point to a new waterdrop hinge design that could minimize the crease, a lighter build, a faster processor and possible camera upgrades. Here’s the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumors and leaks — and what we want to see.
A possible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch schedule is coming into focus now that Samsung has confirmed it will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. In announcing the event, Samsung confirmed that foldable phones will be the focus.
Samsung hasn’t set an exact date, but that’s where the rumor mill comes in. The most definitive rumor to date places the Galaxy Unpacked launch event on July 26, with multiple sources citing that date.
Assuming the July 26 report is accurate, a Korean publication expects the global launch of Samsung’s new foldables — that includes the Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — to take place on August 11.
We’ve no indication of pricing either, but we expect that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would cost $1,799/£1,649/AU$2,499, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We still think Samsung needs a cheaper full-size foldable to tempt more users to swap to folding phones, but we’d be grateful if the price at least stays stable.
Color-wise, analyst Ross Young believes that the Z Fold 5 will be available in five different shades: Blue, platinum, beige, black and light blue.According to reputable tech leaker Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have very few design differences from the Fold 4, but it will be noticeably slimmer and marginally more compact. It’ll also weigh a little less, too.
How much thinner are we talking? According to leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks), Samsung has found a way of making this the thinnest Galaxy Z Fold handset yet. Hemmerstoffer reveals the handset’s dimensions to be 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.3mm unfolded or 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.5 when closed. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was between 14.2 and 15.8mm thick when closed.The screens of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 should be a 6.2-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display, both using 120Hz refresh rates and OLED panels going by previous models. We had hoped Samsung may enlarge the cover screen but Ice Universe reckons that’s not happening.
That inner display may change by having a larger, but shallower, crease, at least according to Samsung’s previous comments. Doing so makes the line through the display less visible overall. Another rumor suggests that Samsung could eliminate the crease completely on the Fold 5 with a new “waterdrop” type hinge. The new structure could work by allowing some portion of the inner screen to roll inside the phone’s main body to prevent the display from creasing. Samsung apparently calls this mechanism a “dumbbell” type hinge internally and the company reportedly patented this design back in 2016.
Thanks to this new dumbbell hinge design, the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might improve as well — and it will be able to withstand more folding and opening in its lifetime. According to The Elec Samsung is aiming to test the new hinge to 300,000 folds, 50% more than the Z Fold 4’s 200,000. The report also claims that the Z Fold 5 will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor as a result of the new hinge design.
Another alleged benefit of this hinge will be that Samsung’s making it (and the rest of the phone) IP58 water/dust resistant, an improvement on the current IPX8 rating of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. However the design changes may mean the flexibility of the hinge is impacted, making Flex Mode harder to use.
This could be the biggest change that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets over the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This has apparently irked Samsung staffers, with some saying the changes are so minor, the new model “can’t even be called the Galaxy Z Fold4s.”
We already like the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s cameras, which brought the foldable up to par with Samsung’s older flagship phones by using the same rear sensors on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. The foldable features a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP 3x zoom telephoto camera, a 10MP outer selfie camera and a 4MP under-display inner camera.
The bad news is that leaker Yogesh Brar says that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same camera specs (50MP + 12MP + 10MP). So don’t expect the 200MP main camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The good news is that he claims that the phone will offer new image sensors, so that should result in better image quality.
A previous leak said the Fold 5 could upgrade to a 108MP main camera. This would be the same main camera we saw on the S22 Ultra. In addition, the leak mentions the phone could get a 64MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide shooter.
However, a separate second leak says there could be no change from the Galaxy Z Fold 4. To really rub salt into the wound, it would apparently be impossible to add a 200MP main camera like the Galaxy S23 Ultra has.According to the latter, Samsung apparently wanted the Z Fold 4’s cameras to be even better than they already were, but was limited by the phone’s weight.
Also, it’s time for Samsung to ditch the inner under-display camera. While it lets you enjoy the display in full, the quality of the picture it produces just isn’t good enough for anything outside of video calls. But without any rumors to back up this hope of ours, we assume it’s sticking around.
The safest bet for the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s chipset is that it will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or better. We’re expecting this silicon to be announced soon (going by Qualcomm’s previous announcement schedule) and to power the vast majority of Android phones in 2023.
That said, there may be a Plus or similarly enhanced version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that the Z Fold 5 would use instead. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 uses a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, giving it a performance and power efficiency edge over the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in phones from earlier this year like the Galaxy S22 series.
One source reckons the Z Fold 5 will use the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip found in the Galaxy S23. Using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy silicon would give the Z Fold 5 a boost over regular Android flagship phones (at least until a Plus version appears), but not necessarily the S23 series.
Fortunately it seems our fears are misplaced looking at new alleged benchmarks for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It offers a big performance boost over the Galaxy S23 series, even though it’s using the same chipset.
We’re likely to see some new One UI updates specifically designed for the Z Fold 5’s inner display, just like how Samsung added a taskbar to the Z Fold 4’s interface. Samsung’s also said it hopes to make software that’s adapted better for the 4:3 inner display, which we really hope is true. Most apps are still designed for use on rectangular displays, particularly when gaming on the Z Fold, which makes it hard to get the most out of the big inner folding screen.
Samsung also needs to improve battery life and charging for the Z Fold 5. It’s unlikely that the Z Fold 5 will be able to outperform regular phones on battery efficiency, due to its limited internal space and the fact it’s got two displays to run. However, being able to last longer than the 8 hours and 20 minutes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and closer to the 10-hour mark that most normal smartphones achieve, is something we’re keen to see the Z Fold series match sooner, rather than later.
There is a similar story for charging. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the fastest charging Samsung foldable yet at up to 25W (delivering roughly 50% battery in half an hour), but other Android phone makers regularly offer charging that’s twice as fast — if not faster. We would expect Samsung to offer upgraded charging on the Galaxy S series before the Galaxy Z series though, so if it doesn’t appear on the Galaxy S23 (and currently it looks like it won’t), we won’t hold out much hope for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.Internal storage for the S Pen
We’ve had two years of using the S Pen with Samsung’s Galaxy Z models, but Samsung’s yet to figure out how to include the S Pen in the design of the phone it would seem. Just like the convenience of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s built-in S Pen, an included stylus would make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 far better rounded, and provide some much-needed extra value for its price.
Cameras to rival the Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Galaxy S22 Ultra (and the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra) ought to remain the top Samsung camera phone, but the Galaxy Z Fold 5 needs to be a close second. Samsung’s most expensive phone shouldn’t have this problem. Giving its new foldable a more detailed main sensor or a stronger zoom magnification would help draw in flagship phone buyers who don’t want to give up the typically excellent photography of premium smartphones, but are still tempted by a foldable.
Better battery life
An obvious quality-of-life upgrade for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would be greater battery life. This would likely have to come from a more efficient chipset since Samsung’s already short on room inside the phone, so if it’s possible, we want it so we can make the most of both displays without needing to run to a charger every few hours.
A less obvious display crease
Of course this is something we’d like reduced or even eliminated with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The display crease is an unwelcome distraction when using the inner display, whether it’s looking at it or feeling it as you drag things around the interface. Making the display flatter overall would likely attract a lot more potential users who would rather carry a separate tablet around than deal with the fold in the Z Fold, and would show that Samsung’s keeping up with other foldable phone makers who have shown that subtler creases are possible already.
