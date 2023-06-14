What time is The Power coming to Prime Video? – Amazon Adviser

The Power — Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Toni Collette stars in the latest Amazon release, The Power. What time are the episodes going to be available on the streaming platform?

If you’re looking for another sci-fi series that follows girls suddenly developing powers, Amazon is the place to turn. Prime Video sees the release of The Power at the end of the week, based on Naomi Alderman’s novel of the same name.

At first, it’s just teenage girls who develop the power to control electricity through their hands. This is a hereditary power that can’t be taken away. Nobody really knows why they’re suddenly able to control electricity, but they are. This makes everyone scared.

That’s especially the case when all women start to develop the same power. What will the men of the world do when they realize they’re not “in power” anymore? And what happens when not all women are going to use their new abilities for good?

The series is a global release, which is important for the release time. This means it’s dropping at midnight UK time. The releases happen by timezone, which is great news for those of us in North America.

It’s worth noting that the clocks in the UK have now gone forward, so timezones are back to normal. That means we’re looking at around 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 30 for the episodes to be available.

If the episodes aren’t available right away, don’t worry too much. The latest they’ll be available is midnight local, but it’s very rare we have to wait that long.

This is a hybrid release. The first three episodes will drop on Prime Video on Friday. After that, we’ll get a new episode each week with the finale airing in May.

The Power premieres on Prime Video on Friday, March 31.

