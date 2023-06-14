AT&T is Supporting Those Affected by Oklahoma Tornadoes – AT&T Newsroom



April 20, 2023, 4:15 p.m. CST

Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tornadoes in Oklahoma. To help our wireless customers stay connected through this difficult time, we are waiving talk, text and data overage charges. This includes AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers with billing addresses in zip codes* across affected areas from April 20, 2023 through April 27, 2023.

Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.

74801, 74804, 74840, 74851, 74873, 73010, 73080, 73093, 73068, 74873, 74857



