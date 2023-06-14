iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Rumored to Feature 48-Megapixel … – MacRumors

The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models launching later this year will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.



In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the 48-megapixel lens on these models will use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light for improved image quality. However, based on recent supply chain checks, Pu believes the stacked sensor is likely facing yield issues that could result in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus production delays. The devices are still expected to launch in September as of now.

Apple first introduced a 48-megapixel camera lens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. The lens enables users to shoot 48-megapixel ProRAW photos, which retain more detail in the image file for more editing flexibility.

Pu was first to report that iPhone 15 Pro models would no longer feature solid-state buttons due to “design issues.” He still expects iPhone 15 Pro models to feature a titanium frame, an upgraded A17 Bionic chip, an increased 8GB of RAM, and more, and he reiterated that all four iPhone 15 models will have a USB-C port.

