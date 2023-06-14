Deals: AirPods 2 Available for $99 on Amazon ($30 Off) – MacRumors

Apple’s AirPods 2 have dropped to $99.00 today on Amazon, down from $129.00. Amazon is expecting a delivery estimate of late February for most locations in the United States as of writing.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is an overall second-best price on the AirPods 2, but we of course haven’t tracked record low deals since the holidays. If you’re shopping for a cheaper pair of AirPods in 2023, this will be your best bet.

This model of the AirPods comes with the Lightning Charging Case. We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on May 18 released iOS 16.5, delivering several sports-related enhancements for Apple News, a new Pride Celebration wallpaper, and several important bug and security fixes.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

Lock Screen design overhaul, interactive widgets, Live Activities, Health app, and more.

Overhauled app designs, improvements for cyclists and hikers, new health insights, and more for Apple Watch.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

19 hours ago by Joe Rossignol

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Joe Rossignol

4 days ago by Joe Rossignol



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source