A closer look at the Apple Watch Series 8 colors: Midnight, Starlight … – Android Authority

A rounded-rectangle case is one of the Apple Watch line’s most distinguishing features. Though the overall design of the wearables only alters slightly from one generation to the next, each model is available in specific colorways. The Apple Watch Series 8 color options should look familiar to most shoppers.

Like its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8 is available in aluminum or stainless steel cases in two sizes, 41mm, and 45mm. However, each material offers one less color in the latest model. In aluminum, the Series 8 lineup includes Starlight, Midnight, silver, and (Product) Red options. The stainless steel lineup includes silver, graphite, and gold. For comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in five colors in aluminum: midnight, starlight, green, blue, and (Product) Red. In stainless Steel, the Series 7 comes in silver, gold, graphite, and space black.

Generally speaking, Series 8 colors are attractive but relatively plain. With the exception of the (Product) Red, the options are all neutral metallics. Anyone looking for the green or blue from the Series 7 lineup will be disappointed. On the other hand, the options are all quite elegant and pair well with tons of bands.

A unique warm silver, Starlight is neither true silver nor true gold. For some users, this desaturated, blended in-between works well for wearing with other jewelry in mixed metals. On the other hand, some shoppers will find the silver “off” when trying to match it with silver metal watch bands. In our opinion, it’s an attractive compromise we consider a neutral cream.

Carried over from the Series 7, Midnight beats out Space Gray as a darker moodier case option. The Series 8 Apple Watch color reads as almost black on the wrist with very little sheen. With closer inspection, you’ll find hints of deep blue. It works especially well for a formal look and pairs great with almost any watch band.

The line’s punchiest option, (Product) Red offers a vibrant, saturated hue that should look familiar. Apple sells a number of devices, including the latest iPhone 14, in this same color. Of course, a portion of the proceeds of every purchase from Apple’s (Product) Red lineup go to the Global Fund to fight AIDS and mitigate the impact of COVID‑19, so you can do good while looking good with this pick.

The only Apple Watch Series 8 color to straddle the aluminum and stainless steel lineups, silver is an option in either case material. However, it won’t appear the same in both materials. As shown above, silver is fairly matte in aluminum and more chrome in stainless steel. However, regardless of which material you prefer, if you find Starlight too yellow you will likely appreciate the return of silver to the Series 8 lineup. It offers a perfectly neutral finish that pairs well with leather and metal watch bands.

Moving on to colors exclusive to the higher-end, stainless steel cases, a gold Apple Watch Series 8 is an old favorite. Never mind that gold generally reads as upscale, this finish exudes a refined aesthetic. Even the bezel looks particularly flashy in gold.

Also only available in stainless steel, Graphite is the closest Apple Watch Series 8 shoppers will find to a black color option. Aka, it’s the pick Batman would make. Midnight’s even-classier older brother, Graphite is a great pick for anyone planning to sport their Apple Watch in boardrooms or ballrooms.

If none of the colors felt especially inspiring don’t worry. You can always add a ton more flair to your device with a colorful band. The Apple Watch Series 8 is compatible with bands in everything from silicone and leather to patterned nylon and metallics. The devices are also compatible with watch bands from previous generations. Browse the style lab on Apple’s website or see our list of the best Apple Watch bands to shop for a replacement band from third-party retailers.

The Series 7 offers a blue, green, and Space Gray, all of which were dropped from the Series 8. The Series 8, however, reintroduced silver to its lineup.

We consider the Apple Watch Series 8 one of the best smartwatches available and easily the best choice for iPhone users. It may not be worth an upgrade, however, if you already own a Series 7.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is available in Midnight, Starlight, and silver.

The Apple Watch Ultra is only available in titanium.

