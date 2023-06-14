All the ways to return a Kindle book on Amazon – Android Authority

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Kindle offers a vast library of ebooks, making it a popular choice for book lovers worldwide. However, there may be times when you purchase a Kindle book that you don’t want to keep. Fortunately, Amazon has a straightforward return policy that allows you to return eligible ebooks for a refund. In this article, we’ll guide you through how you can return an Amazon Kindle book.

QUICK ANSWER

To return a Kindle book, sign into your Amazon account, and navigate to your Digital Orders. Select the book you want to return and click Return for a refund within seven days of purchase.

KEY SECTIONS

Amazon’s return policy on ebooks states that eligible Kindle books can be returned for a refund within seven days of purchase. However, customers can only return books they have read less than 10% of. Any customer who wishes to return an e-book after reading more than 10% will need to send a customer service request. This policy ensures that customers can make an informed decision about whether to keep the book while also protecting the interests of authors and publishers.

Additionally, suppose you return books too frequently. In that case, Amazon may remove the self-service refund option from your account to stop you from returning books in the future or even terminate your Amazon account. Unfortunately, Amazon does not disclose an exact rate of returns that would flag these measures, so it’s best to minimize your returns and not read any accidental purchases.

Go to the Amazon website and sign in to your account. Click on the Accounts & Lists tab and select Orders.

Navigate to Digital Orders and locate the book you want to return. Select Return for a refund.

Lastly, select a reason for returning the book, and you should receive a refund within three to five business days.

Kindle Unlimited subscribers can only have 20 titles borrowed at the same time. That means you’ll need to return books to borrow new ones if you’ve reached your limit.

Go to the Amazon website and sign in to your account. Click on the Accounts & Lists tab and select Your Content and Devices.

Next, find the book in the list of titles and click the button that says Return this book on the right-hand side.

If you’ve borrowed a Kindle book from a friend or family member, you can remove it from your library once you are done reading. Note that as of August 2022, Amazon only allows the sharing of books between members in a Family Library.

Go to the Amazon website and sign in to your account. Click on the Accounts & Lists tab and select Content and Devices.

Click the Actions button next to the borrowed book and select Delete from the library.

No, you can only return an ebook if you have read less than 10% of it and within seven days of purchase. If you have read more than 10% of the book, you can only return it by sending a customer service request.

When you return a book on Kindle Unlimited, it is removed from your device, and you will not be charged for it. However, you will not be able to access the book anymore.

If you can’t return a Kindle Unlimited book, it may be because you have exceeded the limit of returned books for that month. Alternatively, the book may not be eligible for return.

If you can’t return your Kindle book, it may be because you have exceeded the seven-day return window.

Yes, you can return a book you accidentally bought, as long as you do so within seven days of purchase and the book has not been opened or downloaded to any device. Follow the return process outlined in the article.

Amazon’s return policy allows you to return an eligible book for a refund within seven days of purchase. However, you must have read less than 10% of the book to be eligible for a return.

source