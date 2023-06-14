Crypto Art: Matteo Mauro launches new NFT collection "Four Season" – The Cryptonomist

InQubeta (QUBE) Presale Presents New Opportunities for Investors wanting more lucrative alternatives than Ethereum (ETH)

Blockchain Australia denounces recent banking restrictions in the country

Positive data on the Arbitrum network after the March airdrop

The Polygon crypto project heralds version 2.0 of the protocol

Social media targeted in complaint by EU consumer group on crypto ads: BEUC calls for tougher regulations

Coinbase: Congress will resolve the situation against the SEC

It’s war against cryptocurrencies: after Binance, Coinbase is also under the crosshairs of the SEC

Crypto regulation in Italy: tokenization register coming soon

Stolen $35 million in Bitcoin, Ether and Tether from Atomic Wallet

All the crypto exchange hacks: a total of $3.45 billion stolen since 2012

A decentralized crypto protocol developed on Arbitrum has fallen victim to a $7.7 million hack

Why Malicious Website Blockers are Crucial for Online Security

Global Tech Innovation Summit 26-27 September 2023: Empowering Ecosystem Envisioning Tomorrow

Tether and Lugano prepare for second Plan ₿ Forum with new speakers

Sports, web 3 and finance together at the Metaforum in Milan on 7 June for an unmissable event

Tech Summit 2023 Lahore

Bitget: interview with crypto exchange managing director Gracy Chen

STEPN CEO on how to build a successful NFT marketplace. An interview with Yawn Rong

The Sandbox (SAND) metaverse: interview with CEO Sebastien Borget

2023 CMC: Global Crypto User Adoption Outlook with CZ

Maverick Protocol (MAV) arrives on Binance Launchpool

Shiba Inu: a whale adds more than $10M in SHIB crypto

Crypto news: Uniswap unveils its v4 version

Ripple: SEC’s documents drive down price of the XRP crypto

Apple wants to remove an app for a Bitcoin-related feature

No prediction about Bitcoin is reliable

Former Paypal president: only Bitcoin is revolutionary

Very uncertain predictions for the price of Bitcoin

Uncertain forecasting on the price of Ethereum

Ethereum News: Roger Ver sees ETH as the attraction for new users

Ethereum News: ERC-6551 standard introduced

What are Ethereum MEV bots and how do they work?

Blockstream is ready to launch ASIC for Bitcoin mining

Alps Blockchain and Bitmain together for mining: goal is to quadruple capacity

Bitcoin mining activity increases as crypto market faces new difficulties

Bitcoin mining difficulty exceeds 50 trillion for the first time

Tether the issuer of USDT engages in a chain swap: here’s what we’re talking about

GHO stablecoin is coming to Aave

Crypto news: Tether is the world’s most searched stablecoin on Google and more

The Tether (USDT) stablecoin reaches its all-time high

News and price analysis for the crypto assets Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC) and Pepe (PEPE)

Crypto news: prices and performance of Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Ecoterra (ECOTERRA), Monkeys Token (MONKEYS) and Terra (LUNA)

Crypto news: Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bonk (BONK)

Trading strategy on Bitcoin, MATIC and BNB: using ADX to identify significant trends

Liquidity in the DeFi sector recovering in 2023

News and price analysis for crypto assets Shiba Inu, Ecoterra and Pepe

The dApps of the Web3 world: the most widely used platforms that generate the most revenue

Dextools: Unleashing the Power of Decentralized Markets

Compound Finance expands on Arbitrum, Ethereum’s Layer-2

Snoop Dogg launches Passport Series and takes his fans on tour thanks to Web3

Neo: the crypto of the smart economy enters the world of short films

Kraken launches its NFT marketplace: more than 250 unique collections

Animoca Brands’ report on the NFT industry in the gaming sector

Animoca Brands’ report on the NFT industry in the gaming sector

The golden future of the NFT gaming industry on blockchain

Illuvium: Overworld Beta 2 is a reality

Axie Infinity (AXS) registers +15% after Origins launches in App Store

Reental: tokenized real estate company enters Fortnite metaverse

Comeback for Metaverse tokens? OVER on top with a 110% increase

Binance announces ‘Build The Block’: the first reality show in the metaverse

The Nemesis Unveils NEMS Token: Driving Gaming’s Next Frontier

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Crypto ZR presents its latest project ‘Arrival’

Crypto Arte and NFT: Giovanni Motta’s new immersive adventure in London

Yellen expects USD decline as reserve currency

Coinbase is the fourth most traded stock in the UK: overtaking even Meta and Apple

CEO of JPMorgan sides with the US and the dollar reserve

Apple unveils new Vision Pro AR/VR: What impact will the company have on the metaverse?

Revolut: the global finance app has surpassed 30 million retail customers

Revolut launches version 9.0 of the app: how does it work?

CBDC: Dubai will have its own state “crypto”

Swift’s CBDC brings together 18 central and commercial banks

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By Stefania Stimolo – 17 Mar 2023

Crypto Art artist Matteo Mauro has announced the launch of his upcoming NFT “Four Season” collection. The chosen marketplace is Nifty Gateway and up for grabs will be a chance for one lucky collector to win SPRING.

Summary

Renowned Sicilian Crypto Art artist Matteo Mauro announced the launch of the new NFT collection “Four Season,” describing the first drop and the artwork up for grabs SPRING (Spring).

The drop will be composed of 4 artworks in total:

1x 1/1

1x Ed of 4

1x Ed of 10

1x Ed of 30

(34 of these for sale – 11 of them to win).

–

Heads up: owning 1 NFT of this drop will give you 1/34 chance to win the 1/1 artwork👀

— Matteo Mauro (@mattmaurostudio) March 14, 2023



The “Four Season” NFT collection will be divided into 4 drops (Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter) that will take place on the Nifty Gateway marketplace.

In this first section, the artist points out that those who win an NFT from the first drop of the collection will be eligible for the raffle that features another SPRING artwork, in optimized 8K resolution.

The giveaway crypto artwork is Generative Art of Computational Engravings, and it represents Matteo Mauro’s memory of spring. Here is a brief description of the SPRING artwork that can be won:

“sunshine but rain, fresh skin, longer days, blue sky, blossoming colors, birds singing around jasmine days, green grass awakening, love rejuvenated.”

The “Four Season” series is a section of the art project entitled Micromegalic Inscriptions.

Specifically, the process implemented by Matteo Mauro Studio is an ongoing search for a peculiar and identifiable creative language that stops between the folds of the four seasons: Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter.

“Four Season” consists of four curated drops, one for each season. The works in this series will conceal and depict annual seasonal variations through artist Matteo Mauro’s form, color, and evolving research into the evolution of printmaking technology in the digital realm. His drawing language insinuates and transforms;

The first drop for spring features four artworks:

The NFT work by Preparatory Generative Engraving provides for distribution as follows:

This first drop with the four NFT works will take place on Nifty Gateway starting naturally from 21 March 2023, the day of Spring Equinox.

Last year, Matteo Mauro set his new $100,000 sales record for the NFT “Four Elements” collection. Specifically, that record did not take into account Earth, the last element that was then auctioned, after Air, Water and Fire.

Indeed, last April, the NFT works of Fire, Water and Air had sold for 12 ETH (The equivalent at the time of $35,000) each, on the SuperRare marketplace.

Matteo Mauro’s first art project Micromegalic Inscriptions was indeed a great success. Though it certainly was not the first one.

In February last year, Matteo Mauro together with artist Emanuele Dascanio reportedly sold Mætaverse’s work for $60,000 on the crypto art marketplace SuperRare.



Graduated in Marketing and Communication, Stefania is an explorer of innovative opportunities. She started out as a Sales Assistant for e-commerce, and in 2016 she began to develop a passion for the digital world, initially in the Network Marketing sector, where she discovered and became passionate about the ideals behind Bitcoin and Blockchain technology, which lead her to work as a copywriter and translator for ICO projects and blogs, and organize introductory courses.

Andrea Porcelli – 14 Jun 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source