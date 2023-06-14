Best Romance Movies on HBO Max, Ranked – MovieWeb

This year, HBO Max offers an exquisite selection of films that will surely get viewers in the mood for love, but not in the way they may think.
Sure, there are Valentine's Day-friendly films that will evoke feelings of bright and warm romance, but there are also films that combine traditional romantic tropes with action, mystery, and suspense. The outcomes range from intriguing to spectacular, offering audiences a range of romance films to enjoy. Ultimately, the following films provide viewers with a variety of engrossing depictions and messages of love, romance, and sexuality.
The iconic film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams is currently on HBO Max for millions to watch. Narrated by an elder named "Duke" (James Garner), the movie closely watches the relationship between Noah Calhoun (Gosling) and Allison Hamilton (McAdams). Set in South Carolina during the 1940s, the titular notebook serves as documentation of Noah and Allie's blossoming romance.
Much like Jack from another beloved romance film, Titanic, Noah is a poor lumber worker who soon falls in love with Allie, the alluring heiress. Their summer romance contains enough scenes to warm the audience's hearts. However, they are also roped into the drama between Allie's disapproving parents and Noah. Their relationship nearly suffocates from the pressures of classism and the impending war.
Although the many now overused clichés present in The Notebookmay seem redundant now, the film has gone on to be recognized as an essential in the American romance canon. Anyone in search of great performances and a beautiful love story will surely find The Notebook delightful.
Freddie Prinze. Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook star in this beloved '90s teen romance. Created from an amalgamation of Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw and its adaptation My Fair Lady by George Cukor, the film follows the popular Zack Siler and his pursuit of the awkward art student Laney Boggs. Suffering from heartbreak, Zack and his best friend Dean (Paul Walker) make a ridiculous bet that he could replace his unfaithful ex-girlfriend Taylor with any girl in the school.
Enter Laney, the polite but admittedly unpopular student whom Zack purses. In his relentless Zack soon learns more about Laney and vice versa. However, the threat of ego looms around the corner, threatening to destroy a relationship built on genuine feelings.
It would be an understatement to bill this film as star-studded. She's All That sees their two iconic leads star along with the late Paul Walker, Lil' Kim, Kieran Culkin, Usher, and Matthew Lillard. Anyone in search of an entertaining romance that captures the '90s zeitgeist perfectly will surely find everything they seek in She's All That.
Sports and romance are excellently explored in Gina Prince-Bythewood's feature film directorial debut. Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps star as Monica and Quincy respectively, two childhood friends with a love for basketball. In four quarters, the film acts as an envelope. Slowly unfolding and revealing new developments in both characters' storylines. This expert decision presents a rather realistic depiction of love. The film actively illustrates how internal biases and structural discrimination affect relationships both romantic and platonic.
The film does a great job weaving in an additional storyline reviewing misogyny in sports. As a man, Quincy's aspirations for the sport are taken much more seriously than Monica's. While the romance throughout the film is attention-grabbing and heartwarming, with the constant threat of misogyny looming around, Monica and Quincy's romance begins to fracture.
