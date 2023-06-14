Latest Crypto News: G7 Advocates For Legal Framework For Crypto Assets, WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Classifiers’ To Identify Spam Calls – Outlook India

Here are some of the major developments from the world of crypto over the past few days

Updated: 16 May 2023 1:47 pm

The Group of G7 met in Japan recently to talk on developing a legal framework to enable the transfer of cryptocurrency assets, and the global financial consequences for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

The G7 committee recently met in Niigata, Japan where they discussed CBDCs and crypto regulation, with an eye toward quickly implementing the “Travel Rule” for crypto assets. The committee repeated its support for the creation of CBDCs in a communiqué summarising the proceedings, with the proviso that more research was required to make sure they were based in “transparency, the rule of law, sound economic governance, cyber security, and data protection.”

The G7 committee expressed excitement for the publication of the first set of deliverables by the 2023 World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) Annual Meetings, which are scheduled to take place in Marrakesh, Morocco on October 15.

The communique praised the IMF for creating a “CBDC Handbook” and said it looked forward to its publication.

WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Classifiers’ To Identify Spam Calls

WhatsApp’s engineering teams is working on developing new “classifiers” that can recognise incoming calls and designate them as spam in response to the deluge of spam calls that appear to come from international numbers.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the installation of “classifiers” to identify and prevent these calls started functioning more quickly than the firm had anticipated.

The source said that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform intends to totally prohibit spam calls over the course of the next two days.

What’s novel about these spam calls is that they just leave a missed call, then prey on the victim’s curiosity by calling them back. Once that occurs, the spammer sets up a trap for the victim, the source claimed.

Celsius Moves $781M In stETH As Lido Withdrawals Open

Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius has been moving its massive stash of staked Ethereum. It is moving its Ethereum staking tokens as quickly as possible away from liquid staking platform Lido, which just made withdrawals possible.

A transaction for 428,015 stETH (Lido staked Ether) to the Lido staked Ethereum wallet was discovered on Celsius wallets on May 15, 2023. Some people think the massive cache was transferred in anticipation of withdrawal because it was worth $781 million at the time.

On-chain evidence suggests that Celsius made a 0.1 stETH test withdrawal a few hours afterwards.

