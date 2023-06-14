A ‘Freaknik’ Documentary Is Coming to Hulu: Release Date and What We Know – Decider

Let’s Get Loud! 7 Movies to Stream on Netflix in Celebration of Pride Month 2023

There is a Freaknik documentary coming to Hulu, and the announcement comes just in time for college spring breaks.

Reported first by Variety, last week Hulu added a new title to its documentary line-up: Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told. For the uninitiated, “Freaknik” is the name of an annual spring break festival that takes in Atlanta, Georgia every year, and is mostly attended by students of historically black colleges and universities.

The first “Freaknik” started in 1983, and was at first simply a picnic a public park near the Atlanta University Center, organized by the student group the DC Metro club, intended for students who could not afford to return home for spring break. The event gained popularity, and, by the mid-90s, became a full-blown block party complete with live music, vendors, street food, and more. The festival was shut down and discouraged by the city by 1999, but was revived 20 years later in 2019.

But now Hulu subscribers will get to hear the inside story of those wild and crazy block parties, from the people who were there. Executive producers on Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told include showrunner Geraldine L. Porras and director P Frank Williams, as well as Jermaine Dupri, Luther Campbell, Peter Bittenbender and Melissa Cooper for Mass Appeal, Eric Tomosunas for Swirl Films, Terry Ross and Alex Avant. Nikki Byles and Jay Allen are producers.

According to Hulu’s official description of the documentary, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told “recounts the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted ATL as a major cultural stage. Can the magic of Freaknik be brought back 40 years later?”

Several of the producers on the series, including Jermaine Dupri and Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, also participated in Atlanta Magazine‘s Freaknik oral history. If you want a preview of the kinds of stories you can expect to hear in the documentary, you can start there.

There is not yet a release date for Hulu’s Freaknik documentary, and the streaming service has not yet put out an official press release or trailer.

However, we can guess that the Freaknik documentary will come out in 2024, possibly even in mid-April 2024, which would be the 40th anniversary of the famed 1994 Freaknik celebration. Freaknik ’94 was a well-documented year, thanks to photographer Shelia Turner. Because the Hulu description specifically called out the 40th anniversary of Freaknik, we can guess we’ll see the documentary in 2024.

But, again, this is all guess work. For now, stay tuned for more information about Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told on Hulu.

