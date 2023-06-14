Boston and Springfield get new Internet options from Verizon, the … – Verizon News

No Updates

Residents on Verizon’s premium Unlimited plans can get Verizon Home Internet starting at $25 per month with AutoPay

NEW YORK – It’s no secret that Verizon is the network Massachusetts relies on, so it’s great news that residents and businesses in the Boston and Springfield areas are about to get even more options to keep them connected. Starting today, Verizon is bringing new wireless home and business Internet options to Boston and Springfield, MA that deliver great performance at an incredible value.

Verizon is turning on its wireless home and business internet services, powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, in parts of Boston and Springfield, MA. 5G Home, part of Verizon Home Internet’s portfolio of home Internet services, starts at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps. Not a current Verizon customer? You can still get 5G Home Internet for just $50 per month with Auto Pay.

“Boston and Springfield residents have enjoyed the reliability and fast speeds of our Fios services, and now we’re excited to bring new options to more people in the area with our 5G Home and 5G Business Internet services,” said Chris Flood, North East Consumer Vice President at Verizon. “At a time when Americans are looking more closely at their finances, Boston and Springfield residents and businesses are getting new Internet choices at a great value.”

Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power the connected devices in the home: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. There are no annual contracts or hidden fees. Plus, the price is guaranteed for two or three years, depending on your plan. Interested in learning more? Go to verizon.com/home, provide your address and see if your home is covered.

Residents living in Boston and Springfield whose homes are eligible for Fios aren’t missing out on unbeatable value and services from Verizon.

All services within Verizon Home Internet start at $25 per month with AutoPay and select mobile plans, all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.

Looking to power your business? Boston and Springfield, MA businesses will also have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes professional installation, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

It’s no secret that Verizon is the network America relies on, but not everyone knows how affordable it is to join. With Welcome Unlimited; now you can get the network you want at a price you’ll love. Join the network you want for just $30 per line per month for four lines on Welcome Unlimited with Auto Pay, plus taxes and fees.1

We’ve made it easy to switch – we’ll send you a $240 Verizon e-gift card per line when you activate your own 4G LTE or 5G phone on the Welcome Unlimited plan: that’s up to $960 for a family of four. The e-gift card arrives after your phone has been active on the plan for more than 45 days, and the full amount is all yours as long as your service is active for 12 months. See www.verizon.com/bring-your-own-device/ for details.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband and consumer offerings.

5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas

1 "Auto Pay & paper-free billing req'd. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. All smartphone lines on the account must be on Welcome Unlimited and are eligible only w/select promotions. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds."

