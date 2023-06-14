Latest Kindle Paperwhite back to best price for fall Prime Day at $100, plus more up to $70 off – 9to5Toys

Update: Amazon is now offering an additional $20 off your total when purchase any two of the Kindles that are already on sale for fall Prime Day. This yields one of the lowest totals ever for the current-generation Paperwhite model and more. You can see all of the eligible models on this landing page.
After unveiling the all-new Kindle base model and Kindle Scribe at this week’s showcase event, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on its latest-generation Paperwhite model, the Oasis, and more. You can now land the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB with lock screen ads for $99.99 or without for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $140 and $160 respectively, this is within $5 of the Prime Day price and matching the lowest we have tracked otherwise. This model delivers a 300 ppi glare-free 6.8-inch display and thinner borders than previous releases as well as an adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns. It is also built to withstand immersion in water, “so you’re good from the beach to the bath.” Check out our Kindle buying guide and our hands-on review of the Paperwhite for more details. Then head below for more Kindle deals.
Alongside recent price drops on other Amazon gear like its Luna cloud game controller and Halo fitness bands, you can get a full breakdown of all the latest Amazon releases in our event coverage. From the latest Echo models and the new Halo Rise smart lamp to Ring and Blink updates, everything is detailed for you right here.
