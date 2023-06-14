Netflix Eyes $7-to-$9 Price for Its New Ad-Supported Plan – Bloomberg

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

Highlights from a week-long virtual event bringing Bloomberg Businessweek magazine to life. Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec host a look back at the best interviews, discussions and more.

Restaurant Chain Cava Raises $318 Million in IPO, Sixth-Largest on US Exchange This Year

Fed to Release Banks’ Stress Test Results on June 28

Everything We Learned From the Fed’s June Meeting

Argentina Monthly Inflation Unexpectedly Slows in May But Stays Elevated

Don’t Call it a ‘Skip’: Powell Adjusts His Language on Fed Rate Pause

Macron to Meet Elon Musk in Paris on Friday to Discuss Batteries

Uganda Court Reverses Judgment That Outlawed Syndicated Loans

AI Proves Mightier Than the Fed for Stocks Divorced From Economy

Google Is Weaving Generative AI Into Online Shopping Features

Macron Calls for French AI Innovation as EU Votes to Regulate

Miami Mayor Suarez Joins Growing Republican Field Against Trump

Social Security Benefits Targeted for Cuts by House Conservatives

Citigroup’s CFO Warns 1,600 Job Cuts Will Boost Expenses This Quarter

Luxury Banff Resort Bought by Ontario Pension for $128 Million

LVMH Joins With Epic Games to Offer Virtual Experiences

Monet Painting Is the Target of Vandalism at a Museum in Stockholm

Powell’s Hawkish Pause Won’t Make the Fed Any More Popular

Dot Plot Implies Federal Reserve Is Nowhere Near Done Yet

Hong Kong Needs More Welders, Not Bankers

China Needs More Tax Revenue, Risking Backlash From Middle Class

ByteDance Wants to Build an Everything App to Rival WeChat

Spotify Takes a Sharp Turn With Its $1 Billion Podcast Division

UN Warns of Possible Crimes Against Humanity in Sudan’s Darfur Region

At Least 78 Migrants Dead After Fishing Vessel Capsizes off Greek Coast

Pakistan Braces for More Climate Disasters as Cyclone Approaches

Germany Set to Weaken Climate Targets For Dirtiest Industries

LA Mayor Bass Moves 14,000 Off Streets, On Track to Meet Goal in Fighting Homeless Crisis

NYC Revenue Won’t Tank in Office ‘Doomsday’ Scenario, Comptroller Says

Chattanooga Plants Quantum Seed to Stay on Cutting Edge

Crypto Altcoins Lead Slide After Fed Raises Possibility of Rate Hikes

Trader Charged in $110 Million Market Scam Faces Dec. 4 Trial

EU Plans to Have ECB Set Limits on Use of Digital Euro



Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

Netflix Inc. is considering pricing its new advertising-supported tier at $7 to $9 a month, half as much as its current, most-popular plan, which costs $15.49 monthly with no commercials.

The goal is to attract subscribers who are willing to watch some ads in exchange for a lower monthly rate. As the streaming TV pioneer prepares to introduce advertising for the first time, it's trying to strike a careful balance between reaching a more cost-conscious consumer while still offering a pleasant experience.

source