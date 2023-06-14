What is StaySAFU (SAFU) crypto? – Kalkine Media

Your go-to page for detailed info on US-listed companies – from their origin to latest updates to contact information.

A flurry of cryptocurrencies has come into existence since the advent of Bitcoin (BTC) in 2008. There are currently more than 18,000 cryptos, with around 460 crypto exchanges globally, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Several scams related to cryptos have been witnessed in the recent past. So, an investor should closely evaluate the assets before considering an investment.

Meanwhile, various projects claim to offer safety against these Ponzi or rug pull scams. Today, let’s explore one such project, StaySAFU (SAFU), that claims to offer security against the rug pull scams through their services.

Source: *Data provided by CoinMarketCap.com

StaySAFU claims to provide its services for cryptocurrency investors who intend to secure their investments while discovering safe projects and minimizing their risks, and avoiding decentralized finance (DeFi) scams.

The crypto scams are getting more common every day. According to the data on the company’s website, around 73% of the tokens listed on PancakeSwap turned out to be scams. The blockchain engineers of the project have designed a tool that analyzes the potential frauds and highlights the safe tokens.

The company offers a SAFU Scanner that enables a user to access the risk factors of a token. Estimating the risks primarily analyzes the distribution of the holders, wallet transactions of the developers, liquidity lock, and other related factors.

In addition, it also claims to provide information about the quality of the developers’ team that manages the token, which offers higher reliability related to the associated risks. There are two versions of the scanner: the complete version and the free version.

The scanner’s complete version provides a detailed report of the tokens, while the free version only shows the red flags of the token scanned. The SAFU Scanner has been used more than 2 million times, the company claimed on its website.

The Ape Board feature allows the users to identify the new tokens launched in real-time while giving a safety report on them given various parameters. Its premium features offer a range of services, including auto-sniper.



The auto-sniper service enables the automatic purchase of the new safe tokens that the Ape Board detects before anyone else, hence completing the transaction at the best rate. Ape Board sniped more than 2,500 tokens.

The governance token of the StaySAFU protocol is SAFU. It enables the holders in making regular decisions on the developments of the platform. SAFU has a self-evaluation mechanism.

The SAFU token was priced at US$11.06 at 4:50 am ET on March 7, down 17.48%. Its fully-diluted market cap is US$22,117, and its last 24-hour volume is US$33,940.

The tokenomics has a total supply of 20,000, and its max supply is 2,000.

The SAFU token is available on several exchanges like CoinTiger, PancakeSwap (V2), etc.

