Latest Nothing Phone 1 update based on Android 13 rolled out; check what’s new – HT Tech

Earlier this month, Nothing announced its open Android 13 beta programme. Now, Nothing has started rolling out the first beta for those who have signed up to receive it. The company has confirmed that the official launch of the Nothing OS 1.5 will reach Nothing Phone 1 users in early 2023. Till then, Beta programmers will test the new features and updates. “Nothing OS 1.5 is here. Powered by Android 13, it promises a smoother, more secure user experience. With exciting new custom features, just for Nothing. To deliver the most perfected update yet, we’re in the process of Beta testing,” the company said in a blog post.

The Nothing OS 1.5 comes with some major improvements: a new Weather app with custom Nothing UI, better app loading speeds, more colour schemes available, and a lot more. Know what is new for you with Nothing OS 1.5.

Nothing OS 1.5 beta is based on Android 13 out of the box. This means it is obvious that you will get almost everything that Google serves with Android 13 such as a new photo picker, new notification permission, and support for using different apps in different languages.

Apart from these, Nothing has announced a bunch of other improvements. Here’s what users will get:

