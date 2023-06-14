Musk scores Daily Wire's full set of podcasts to put on Twitter – Axios

Screenshot: "The Matt Walsh Show" on Twitter on May 18.

The Daily Wire, a conservative media and entertainment company, plans to put its entire slate of podcasts, which are almost all recorded as videos, on Twitter beginning May 30, company executives told Axios.

The big picture: Elon Musk's free speech absolutism is pushing conservatives to embrace the platform.

Details: In a statement Tuesday, Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing echoed Carlson's thoughts. "At this moment, Twitter is the largest free speech platform in the world,” he said.

Yes, but: Critics argue Musk's Twitter favors certain speech in some instances. Musk recently hired longtime advertising veteran Linda Yaccarino as CEO, which could bring some consistency to the company's content moderation policies and some assurance to advertisers.

Catch up quick: The Daily Wire has already been experimenting with putting more content on Twitter after one of its show hosts was demonetized on YouTube.

Between the lines: Daily Wire clips continue to be uploaded to YouTube and other social platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Full video podcast episodes for all shows will only appear on Twitter and DailyWire+, the company's paywalled content platform that also supports its podcast network. Some podcast programs will continue to appear on YouTube and conservative video site Rumble.

State of play: Like Carlson, the Daily Wire hasn't brokered any sort of exclusive deal with Twitter, although a source said that the two companies have been in touch about ways to best optimize the platform.

Between the lines: Boreing said Daily Wire advertisers are so far happy with their results on Twitter, which is in part why the company has chosen to distribute the rest of its shows on the platform.

The big picture: As of last month, DailyWire+ is the sixth-largest podcast publisher in the U.S., according to Podtrac, making it the largest conservative podcast network in the country.

What to watch: Twitter currently uses a program called Twitter Amplify to match professional media brands with premium sponsors for their videos.

