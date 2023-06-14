Canto NFTs are so hot right now – NFT Culture

BUY OUR COMMUNITY TOKEN

Canto is a new blockchain on the scene, and it’s got a big mission. It’s designed to be a permissionless general-purpose blockchain running on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The goal of Canto is to deliver on the promise of DeFi, which is all about creating new financial systems that are accessible, transparent, decentralized, and free.

At launch, Canto has some pretty cool features. It uses Tendermint consensus and is secured by Canto validator nodes, as well as an EVM execution layer via Cosmos SDK. On top of that, it’s got some core financial primitives that are specifically designed to support the Free Public Infrastructure (FPI).

For example, they’ve got the Canto DEX, which is a zero-fee decentralized exchange for liquidity providers. They’ve also got the Canto Lending Market (CLM), which is a pooled lending platform that’s based on a Compound v2 fork. And on top of that, there’s the $NOTE token, which is a fully collateralized unit of account that’s issued by the CLM. It also serves as a stablecoin that’s pegged to USDC/USDT.

But Canto isn’t just about launching with a bunch of cool features. They’ve got big plans for the future. They want to become the best execution layer for original work, and they’ve got three key ways that they’re going to achieve that.

First, they’re making liquidity a free public good. That means there’s zero fees for liquidity providers, so that protocols, arbitrageurs, and traders can all benefit. Second, they’re trying to be rent extraction resistant, which means that they want to establish free public infrastructure and avoid having core DeFi primitives with governance tokens that could extract rent in the future. And finally, they’re trying to minimize user capture, so they’re avoiding interface-driven user ownership wherever possible. For example, their public infrastructure DEXes won’t have a swapping interface, which means that all users will have to trade through third-party aggregators.

Oh, and one more thing – Canto is all about decentralization. There’s no official foundation, no presale, no vesting, and no venture backers. They’re doing everything they can to support free public infrastructure while eliminating centralized incentives.

All in all, Canto is an exciting new blockchain that’s got a big mission and a bunch of innovative features. If you’re into DeFi, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.



The popularity of Canto NFTs can be attributed to speculative buying by traders who hope to profit from the success of new blockchains. People are searching for “the CryptoPunks of Canto,” early NFT projects that may significantly increase in value. This trend has been seen before with the launch of NFTs on Solana, Avax, Doge, and other blockchains, but it typically ends unprofitably. A big buy by whale trader Dingaling contributed to the recent surge in Canto NFTs. It remains uncertain whether these NFTs will still be significant by Valentine’s Day, with Ding betting they will be while others have doubts. Regardless, it is an intriguing development to observe.

Alto Market is a public NFT marketplace built on the Canto blockchain that offers a platform for buying, selling, and discovering unique digital items, including collectibles and intellectual property. By converting these items into NFTs, the marketplace ensures their authenticity, allows for secure and non-custodial trading, and provides deep liquidity through DeFi.

One of the key advantages of Alto Market is that it operates as a fee-free platform, but creators have the option to set their own royalty and licensing rates for their collections. This makes it a great place for both buyers and sellers to participate in a thriving digital marketplace.

