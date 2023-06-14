Prototype iPhone 12 Pro Shown Off in Photos – MacRumors

Developer Giulio Zompetti, who often shows off prototype versions of Apple devices, today highlighted a prototype version of the iPhone 12 Pro.



The ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro is running an operating system called SwitchBoard, a nonUI version of the iOS 14 update that Apple uses internally. We’ve seen SwitchBoard on prototype devices before, as Apple uses it to test new features.

Zompetti’s prototype iPhone is in Pacific Blue, which was one of the most popular ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro colors. Given the lighting in the photo, the color looks particularly dark, but it’s likely the same shade as the final version that released.

Pacific Blue #prototype iPhone 12Pro,

running a factory operative system called SwitchBoard, which is a nonUI variant of our well known iOS 14.1.#AppleCollection #AppleInternal #iPhone12Pro pic.twitter.com/yvEL30jZQl — 🔥🌸 Giulio Zompetti (@1nsane_dev) January 13, 2021

The phone also appears to have no visible engravings, which is likely not a surprise as an earlier test version, but it otherwise appears to be similar to the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro that launched in October.

Pacific Blue #prototype iPhone 12Pro,

running a factory operative system called SwitchBoard, which is a nonUI variant of our well known iOS 14.1.#AppleCollection #AppleInternal #iPhone12Pro pic.twitter.com/yvEL30jZQl — 🔥🌸 Giulio Zompetti (@1nsane_dev) January 13, 2021

In the past, Zompetti has shared prototype versions of the original Apple Watch and third-generation iPod touch.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on May 18 released iOS 16.5, delivering several sports-related enhancements for Apple News, a new Pride Celebration wallpaper, and several important bug and security fixes.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

Lock Screen design overhaul, interactive widgets, Live Activities, Health app, and more.

Overhauled app designs, improvements for cyclists and hikers, new health insights, and more for Apple Watch.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

1 day ago by Joe Rossignol

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Joe Rossignol

4 days ago by Joe Rossignol



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source