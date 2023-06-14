When Will Air Release On Streaming? – Movies – Screen Rant

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon’s Air is Amazon’s first major wide theatrical release since 2019, with its streaming premiere arriving later than usual.

Amazon's Air is receiving an extended exclusive theatrical window, after which time the film will be given a streaming release date on Prime Video. Directed by Ben Affleck with a cast that includes Affleck himself, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, and Viola Davis, the 2023 movie Air is a hit with critics as it holds an early Fresh 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie tells the true story of the origins of Nike’s popular Air Jordan shoe line, following salesman Sonny Vaccaro as he devises a plan to sign basketball rookie Michael Jordan to a revolutionary deal to wear Nike’s shoes.

While the movie is produced by Amazon Studios, Air isn’t a streaming-exclusive film, as its April 5 release date will be followed by an atypical exclusive theatrical window. Air marks the first time since the 2019 comedy Late Night that Amazon has premiered one of its major movies in a wide theatrical release without simultaneously streaming on Prime, indicating how much the studio believes in the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie’s box office potential. While Late Night was in theaters for three months before hitting Amazon, Air’s streaming release date is expected to arrive sooner than later.

According to Deadline, Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble revealed that while Amazon hasn’t given an official theatrical window for Air, the studio is “directionally” eyeing a 45-day exclusive stretch, though this could be extended. If this assessment is accurate, then Air could start streaming on Amazon Prime as early as May 20. However, if Air's Michael Jordan-centered story is a hit in theaters upon opening, then Amazon may choose to delay the film's streaming debut. Should the studio follow Late Night’s three-month theatrical-to-streaming release strategy, then audiences can expect Air to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video in early July.

While it’s understandable that streaming studios would prioritize their films’ streaming releases over theatrical windows, Amazon’s premiere strategy for Air indicates that movies can actually become more valuable for streamers after extended theatrical releases. Films like Air that have good odds of becoming contenders for the awards season already must have theatrical windows to be considered for the Oscars, but streaming studios would typically get around this requirement with limited release windows. However, with the box office seeing a return to form, expanded theatrical releases can become more lucrative for star-heavy, acclaimed hits like Air.

Bigger theatrical releases for streaming-heavy studios like Amazon can work in their favor for certain movies, such as how Air is actually expected to earn around $100 million at the box office. Theatrical releases can also drive more interest in such films before dropping on their streaming services, as wide releases indicate a certain level of prestige and increased enthusiasm for movies similar to Air. Following Amazon’s Air, Apple TV Plus is expanding its upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon to a wide theatrical release, thus contributing to a massive shift in the way that streaming studios prioritize their releases in relation to subscriber growth incentivization.

