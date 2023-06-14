Hundreds of Amazon workers walk out to protest return to office, climate – The Seattle Times

Hundreds of Amazon employees briefly walked off the job Wednesday, calling on the company to reconsider its return-to-office mandate and curb its greenhouse gas emissions.

Outside Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, standing underneath a banner that urged the company to stop its “short-term thinking,” Pamela Hayter told her colleagues she wasn’t nervous about speaking out anymore.

“We’re here today because it’s the right thing to do,” the Seattle-based program manager said. “I’ve not been nervous. I’ve been fired up.”

On Wednesday, nearly 2,000 Amazon employees joined the walkout, according to organizers who gathered pledges before action took place. Of those pledges, roughly 900 had planned to gather outside Amazon’s headquarters in South Lake Union while another 1,000 would join from offices elsewhere.

Amazon for its part estimated that about 300 people in Seattle walked out. By either measure, the protest amounted to a small fraction of the company’s workforce in the city.

During the one-hour demonstration, workers held signs that read “Amazon: Strive Harder,” referencing one company leadership principle stating Amazon must “strive to be Earth’s Best Employer.” They chanted “sound the alarm … we’re together, braver than ever.” They listened to speakers advocating a more flexible remote work policy, and for Amazon to make better progress toward its climate goals.

Outside of Seattle, workers set their status on the Slack instant messenger platform to “WALKOUT” and shut their laptops for an hour. In a Slack channel advocating for remote work, employees sent pictures of their own walkouts from Miami, Chicago, London and Brussels, as well as offices in Virginia and Idaho.

“Today looks like it might be the start of a new chapter in Amazon’s history,” Eliza Pan, a former Amazon employee, told the group gathered in Seattle. “Tech workers are going to stand up.”

The walkout comes after a year of cost-cutting measures that have affected nearly every part of Amazon’s sprawling business and led some employees to question how committed the company is to founder Jeff Bezos’ goal of becoming “Earth’s Best Employer.”

Since November, Amazon has cut 27,000 jobs from divisions including advertising, human resources, gaming, stores, devices and Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm.

Amazon has more than 350,000 corporate and tech employees globally. It has 65,000 employees in its Puget Sound headquarters, with about 55,000 based in South Lake Union and another 10,000 in Bellevue and other places on the Eastside.

In May, Amazon began requiring employees to work from the office at least three days a week.

Boosters for downtown Seattle, where Amazon’s headquarters campus is located, cheered the mandate and hoped that thousands of returning workers would enliven the neighborhood.

Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said the company is happy with how the first month back has gone. “There’s more energy, collaboration and connections happening,” he said.

In response to some concerns workers shared before Wednesday’s walkout, Glasser said, “We understand that it’s going to take time to adjust back to being in the office more and there are a lot of teams at the company working hard to make this transition as smooth as possible for employees.”

The walkout was a joint effort between Amazon Employees for Climate Justice and Amazon’s Remote Advocacy community leaders, which formed in response to the company’s recent return-to-office mandate.

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice led workers in a walkout in 2019 to demand Amazon take the lead on addressing its impact on climate change with steps like cutting carbon emissions and eliminating funding for lobbying groups who block climate action. Now, those same organizers and those who participated in Wednesday’s walkout are asking Amazon to put climate impact at the “forefront of our decision-making,” according to a note to Amazon employees.

At the same time, the organizers are advocating for Amazon to reverse course on the month-old return-to-office mandate. Amazon’s earlier policy allowed leaders to decide for their teams where they work. The current approach is a “top-down, one-size-fits-all” model, organizers of the walkout said.

“We are here because we want to build a better Amazon,” said Emily Cunningham, a former Amazon employee and organizer with Amazon Employees for Climate Justice.

On Wednesday, one worker who asked to remain anonymous to protect their job said they chose to walk out to push back against the return-to-office mandate. That employee, who works in technical writing and is based in Seattle, said the flexibility of remote work made it easier for her to decide to have a child. Before remote work, she felt many women had to choose between being an employee and being a mother.

Now, expecting her first child, she said she’s talked with her manager about accommodations. Even if her direct supervisors are on board, though, she said she worries upper management won’t be. There’s a “disconnect” between employees, managers and executives, she said.

Holding a sign that read, “Earth’s Best Employer, stop the PR and listen to us,” she said she hoped Amazon executives and other CEOs would consider allowing workers more flexibility.

“I hope the power of numbers could spin the needle toward what would actually benefit the majority,” she said.

Working from home remains exceedingly popular with Americans with remote-capable jobs, a recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll found. Among the 4 in 10 workers who say their jobs can be done from home, 72% said they prefer to work remotely all or most of the time. Another 23% said they wanted to work from home some of the time.

When Amazon announced the return-to-office mandate, more than 20,000 workers signed a petition urging Amazon to reconsider.

Since then, advocates for remote work have asked Amazon executives, often called the S-team, to share more data around the decision, according to Elli Howard, a software development engineer who participated in Wednesday’s walkout. Those emails haven’t been answered.

“I don’t expect to see any change,” Howard said after the walkout. “The S-team is going to do what the S-team is going to do. But I still think it’s worth it to make sure our voices are heard.”

Howard said some workers took the rest of the day off after the walkout. On Wednesday morning, at the daily team meeting, many colleagues assumed not much work would get done that day, Howard said.

While advocating for more flexibility, Amazon workers also demanded the company take concrete action to address its impact on the climate.

“It’s clear that leadership still sees climate impact as an inconvenience rather than a strategic focus,” organizers wrote in a note urging colleagues to walk out, alleging that Amazon has not stuck to its commitments outlined in its Climate Pledge and has increased carbon emissions.

Last week, Amazon also quietly dropped one of its climate goals, Shipment Zero, a pledge to make 50% of its deliveries net-zero carbon by 2030.

“That honestly made us lose faith in Amazon keeping its commitments,” said a Seattle-based software engineer who participated in Wednesday’s walkout and asked to remain anonymous to protect their job. At work, Amazon expects “me to deliver incrementally … but they don’t hold themselves to the same standard,” the engineer said.

Amazon told investors in its annual proxy statement that it is committed to its climate goals, including plans to put 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030 and power its buildings with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Amazon decided to eliminate Shipment Zero after it announced The Climate Pledge, which is a more comprehensive effort than the narrow shipment goal that applied to only one part of its business, the company said.

Amazon has also said it plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Activists and some shareholders, though, are asking the company to do more and commit to zero-emissions deliveries by 2030.

Glasser, the Amazon spokesperson, said Amazon will continue to invest, invent and collaborate in order to reach its goals.

“While we all would like to get there tomorrow, for companies like ours who consume a lot of power, and have very substantial transportation, packaging and physical assets, it’ll take time to accomplish,” Glasser said.

Rafael Sinuhe, a software development engineer who participated in Wednesday’s walkout and the climate action in 2019, said Amazon has not made much progress since.

Sinuhe said the efforts around Amazon’s climate impact and the office return go “hand in hand.” The return-to-office mandate will increase emissions as workers commute, and has left employees feeling as if they’re wasting time on that commute in and out of South Lake Union.

Sinuhe had some hesitation about walking out because he was concerned about retaliation. In the end, he said the changes workers were asking for would be “good for Amazon as a company.”

Although Hayter, the Seattle-based program manager, told the crowd she felt steady on Wednesday, she worried about how she would be received when she started a Slack channel to push for remote work flexibility.

She expected the channel would consist mostly of her and five friends. It ended up becoming a space for more than 30,000 people to express dissatisfaction with Amazon’s decisions, she said.

Since then, Hayter said she’s heard from new parents, caretakers and Amazon employees with disabilities who say remote work made a huge difference in their quality of life. And a month into the return to work, she hasn’t stopped hearing from people.

“If you could see my DMs,” she said, “you might pass out.”

