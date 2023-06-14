New on Amazon Prime in April 2023 – Man of Many

Share this on

A new month for Amazon Prime Video means a relative bounty of new shows, movies, documentaries, and specials to choose from. This April also sees the return of the smash series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which concludes with its fifth and final season. We’ve already caught the first few episodes and they’re chock full of the fast-paced dialogue and zany obstacles that continue to define the show, whilst a new “flash forward” plot device offers a glimpse into the future…or should we say the past…or…well, you get it. Meanwhile, series star Alex Borstein—who plays talent manager Susie Myerson (and also provides the voice of Lois Griffin on Family Guy)—debuts with her own one-woman comedy special this month. Here’s a closer look at everything coming your way.

Once the most coveted property in Amazon Prime Video’s library, this period dramedy series has arguably faded from the zeitgeist in the time since its first two seasons. It’s nevertheless still smart as a whip and just as cracking, with lavish production values and ultra-brisk dialogue that will make your head spin. Aspiring comic Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) remains at the heart of the story as she continues to navigate the crazy world of show business in this fifth and final season. The series also flashes forward to reveal her somewhat bittersweet fate whilst driving home the notion that the journey is often more exciting than the destination.

Release Date: April 14



This elaborate prank show comes to us from The Office co-writers and co-producers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky and airs on Freevee (the ad-supported streaming service owned by Amazon). Its premise goes something like this: a team of actors—including James Marsden—have set up a completely fake trial and every single person is in on the joke except for one jury member named Ronald Gladden. Played primarily for laughs we presume, but the show also intends to offer a revealing portrait of America’s justice system.

Release Date: April 7



Amazon Prime Video reportedly spent a trillion dollars (okay, maybe not that much) on this hotly anticipated series, which combines elements of the Mission: Impossible and Jason Bourne franchises. After their agency goes under and their memories are wiped clean, two superspies must come out of hiding and rediscover their past whilst taking on a powerful enemy. Marvel directors the Russo brothers executive produced so expect lots of eye-popping action sequences.

Release Date: April 28



If you remember David Cronenberg’s body horror drama Dead Ringers, then this upcoming series adaptation will either have you wary or intrigued or maybe a little bit of both. It finds Rachel Weisz pulling double duty as twin doctors Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who go to dangerous extremes as they attempt to modernize women’s healthcare. We’ll wait for the first few episodes before making up our minds.

Release Date: April 21

Amazon Prime Video added two original films to its library this April along with a handful of pre-existing titles. Sorry movie lovers, but it’s slim pickings this month. Here are some quick suggestions.



Dennis Quaid plays family man Doug White in this high-flying survival drama with religious themes. With help from air traffic controllers and a flight instructor, White must learn how to fly a private plane and thus bring his wife and daughters to safety after their pilot dies from a heart attack. Early reactions suggest the movie is something of a misfire but who can resist that juicy premise, reportedly taken from actual events?

Release Date: April 7



This Nigerian crime thriller represents the first Amazon Original movie to come out of Africa. It tells the story of three childhood friends, who grow up against a backdrop of ruthless violence and end up in the middle of a gang war.

Release Date: April 7



Mad Max creator George Miller co-wrote and directed this visually rich fantasy, in which a British scholar (Tilda Swinton) unleashes a powerful genie (Idris Elba). Rather than proceed with the standard three wishes, the story dives into the genie’s past and explores the relationship between its main characters. Odds are you didn’t catch this movie in theaters—because basically, no one did—so now’s your chance!

Release Date: April 30

Remember celebrated author Judy Blume? She’s the subject of a recent documentary that premieres this month. It’s joined by a new docu-series about basketball player turned golfer J.R. Smith. Here’s a closer look.



No one tackled the subject of growing up quite like author Judy Blume, who now stars in a coming-of-age story of her own. In this candid documentary, we find the writer continuing to battle censorship over issues of puberty and sex whilst also reflecting on her career. It features interviews with Blume herself as well as high-profile fans like Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, and others.

Release Date: April 21



Athlete J.R. Smith was plucked out of high school at the age of 19, only to find himself without an NBA team. This four-part docu-series chronicles his journey in the time since, as he goes to college and forges a new path as a potential golf star. Don’t miss it!

Release Date: April 4

Amazon Prime Video released two new comedy specials this month from TV veteran Alex Borstein and Australia’s own Lizzy Hoo, respectively. Here’s everything you should know.



A woman of multiple passions and talents, Lizzy Hoo releases her first stand-up comedy special. Follow along as the Aussie native pokes fun at her unique upbringing, quirky family, late-stage success, and other topics. Hoo cares!? You do, one would hope.

Release Date: April 6



Between her respective gigs on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Family Guy—amongst other things—Alex Borstein has essentially become comedy royalty. She hits the stage for this one-woman show and gets intensely personal…or does she? Separating fact from fiction is apparently part of the fun and we’re ready to go wherever she takes us.

Release Date: April 18

Looking for more entertainment across TV and film? Here’s a complete list of all the titles landing on Amazon Prime Video in April 2023.

Some of the new movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in April of 2023 are Three Thousand Years of Longing, On a Wing and a Prayer, Gangs of Lagos, and American Ultra.

The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel arrives on Amazon Prime Video this April, as do brand new shows such as Dead Ringers and Citadel.

Amazon Prime Video releases the new documentary Judy Blume Forever this April along with the docu-series Redefined: JR Smith.

