ChatGPT gets real-time web browsing powers to compete with … – India Today

By Divyanshi Sharma: If there is a limitation that ChatGPT has, it is that its knowledge base is limited until September 2021. If you ask the AI chatbot about current affairs, it will display the following message as of now:

“I apologize for any inconvenience, but as an AI language model, my responses are generated based on data available up until September 2021. I don’t have access to real-time information or the ability to provide the latest news updates. Therefore, I recommend checking reliable news sources or conducting an online search to get the most up-to-date information on current affairs.”

However, this will soon change as OpenAI announced recently that ChatGPT will soon be equipped with a web-browsing feature that will allow users to search information in real-time. But there is a catch. This feature will only be available for ChatGPT Plus users.

ChatGPT gets web-browsing powers

Along with access to real-time web browsing, ChatGPT Plugins will also be available to users.

The company, in a message to users, says, “If you are a ChatGPT Plus user, enjoy early access to experimental new features, which may change during development. We’ll be making these features accessible via a new beta panel in your settings, which is rolling out to all Plus users over the course of the next week. Once the beta panel rolls out to you, you’ll be able to try two new features:

“Web browsing: Try a new version of ChatGPT that knows when and how to browse the internet to answer questions about recent topics and events.

“Plugins: Try a new version of ChatGPT that knows when and how to use third-party plugins that you enable”

Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing

While ChatGPT has only announced real-time web browsing, Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing are a step ahead. Both chatbots launched with real-time web browsing capabilities as they attempt to redefine the way people look things up online. Interestingly, both Bing and Bard were unveiled around the same time, in February this year and have announced upgrades over the last couple of months.

While Bing can generate images based on text prompts, Bard can accept voice inputs and will also roll out the image generation feature soon.

However, when it comes to the online search space, both Bing and Bard are in a neck-to-neck competition. For more than a decade, the space was being dominated by Google Search. However, with the arrival of the all new AI-powered Bing, things changed. Now that ChatGPT will also be providing real-time information soon, the battle of dominance over online search space is bound to get more intense.

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source