Tesla to Add WiFi Garage Door Support in Upcoming Holiday Update – Not a Tesla App

Christmas is almost here, so Tesla’s holiday update will soon be here. While many are still guessing what may be under the tree in this update, we now have word that Tesla will include support for MyQ accessories.
MyQ lets you control supported garage doors, gates and lights over WiFi. Until now, users could only control MyQ devices from their smartphones, but Tesla is adding support for it to their vehicles.
The information was shared with us through an anonymous source, but it was also leaked on Twitter. Twitter user @DirtyTesla, who is also the President and Founder of the Tesla Owners Club of Michigan, posted: Looks like MyQ support is coming to Tesla vehicles with software update 2022.44.25 🙂 I don’t have any more detail than that.
If MyQ is indeed included in the holiday update, it will not only allow users to open or close their garage from the screen in the Tesla. MyQ also tells users if the garage is left open, it can control lights, access cameras, lock and unlock doors and use home intercoms. MyQ can also be scheduled to automatically close the garage every night at a certain time. The MyQ system is much more than a garage door opener.
So why would this be better than HomeLink? That was a question repeated several times. MyQ is WiFi based so you can check in on it anywhere. There is also no need for the antenna. HomeLink is included with the Model S and Model X, but it’s a $350 USD add-on for the Model 3 and Y.
If you have an older garage door opener but still want to get in on MyQ, there is a MyQ device that, according to the company, makes any garage door opener a smart garage door opener. These are available at various retailers including Amazon, for roughly $20.
Elon Musk confirmed WiFi garage door support was coming back in 2020.
Tesla’s integration of HomeLink into their vehicles is beautifully executed. You can have the vehicle automatically open or close your garage as you approach, never needing to touch a button. The vehicle uses your garage door’s location and the vehicle’s current position to determine when to open or close your garage door.
It’s not clear whether Tesla will similarly integrate MyQ devices, but it certainly would make sense to have the ability to automatically trigger specific devices based on the vehicle’s location. It could potentially open your garage door and turn on your hallway lights as you begin driving down your driveway.
MyQ support could have several advantages over HomeLink, besides being included for free. HomeLink currently requires proximity to the device to send the wireless signal, while MyQ could theoretically be executed anywhere in the world that has an internet connection.
HomeLink is also limited to a maximum of three devices, while the limit for MyQ will likely be much higher. However, the last improvement is actually the biggest deal. HomeLink is somewhat of a ‘dumb’ system, meaning it will send a signal to open/close your garage door, but it doesn’t actually know the state of the garage door.
This can sometimes cause issues. For example, if you’re arriving home and your garage door is already open, then your vehicle will still send the command to “open” the garage door, which in turn causes it to close.
Since MyQ requires an internet connection, we’re not sure whether it’ll only work on WiFi or over cellular. In all likelihood, it’ll send the signal over cellular if it needs to, but it’s not clear whether Tesla will require subscribing to their Premium Connectivity package in order to use it.
Update: Additional details have been discovered about Tesla’s MyQ garage door support. Check out the latest information related to its integration, cost and supported vehicles.
Consider using our referral code (nuno84363) to help support our site. Model 3 and Y buyers will receive credits toward Tesla Merch, while Model S and X buyers will receive $1,000 off and 3 months of FSD for free.
The Tesla app, central to the ownership experience of the brand’s electric vehicles, has seen another update with a new feature activation. As part of version 4.21.5, Tesla has enhanced its service screen, introducing a sophisticated visualization that guides users through the various steps of vehicle service. With each progression, the app presents a rotating display of a car, marking Tesla’s strategic approach to marrying utility with appealing aesthetics.
As a Tesla owner navigates through various steps of the service process within the app, the visualization displays a slightly rotating car. This subtle yet appealing feature offers users a more engaging way to interact with the service steps. What might have been previously considered a mundane process, Tesla has now transformed into an aesthetically pleasing journey, keeping true to its commitment to bringing technology and design hand in hand.
This feature isn’t just about visuals. Gone is the vertical bullet point list of Tesla service that required users to vertically scroll through the various steps. This new layout with tabs makes it easier for owners to see the current step and slide or jump to any other step.
Interestingly, this feature, embedded in the latest app version, 4.21.5, wasn’t immediately available upon release. Tesla appears to have activated it remotely, which once again underscores Tesla’s forward-thinking mindset. Tesla’s ability to deliver features and enhancements remotely aligns with its culture of continuous innovation and adaptability.
Tesla’s commitment to improving and refining its software, alongside its innovative hardware, sets it apart in the auto industry. With each new app update, Tesla proves that it’s not just about producing electric vehicles but also about enhancing the user experience through design and technology. This new service screen visualization is another testament to Tesla’s mission to make every journey, including vehicle servicing, a pleasure for its customers.
Tesla continues its drive to redefine its FSD suite with the release of its latest FSD Beta 11.4.3 update. Initially tested by employees and select public testers, the update has expanded drastically yesterday and today and is now available to about 29% of all beta users.
Tesla’s FSD Beta 11.4.3 serves as a bugfix release, aiming to iron out the creases and offer a more refined, seamless driving experience. Despite maintaining the same release notes as Beta 11.4.2, the focus of this release is to refine the driving experience.
Eligibility for the update largely depends on the software version installed on the owner’s vehicle. Owners on update 2023.7.10 (FSD Beta 10.4.2), are expected to receive this beta, unless Tesla stops the roll out. However, individuals on version 2023.12.10 (FSD Beta 11.3.6) must wait for an update on the 2023.12 branches or higher.
Another update indicates Tesla’s unwavering commitment to achieving a completely autonomous driving future. Each bug fix, no matter how minor, brings us closer to a world where our cars understand and respond to the environment as a human driver would – but with greater precision, constant vigilance, and no susceptibility to distraction or fatigue.
Moreover, the FSD updates embody Tesla’s customer-focused approach. By first rolling out the beta versions to a small percentage of users, Tesla can gather valuable feedback in a controlled environment. This strategy ensures that potential issues are identified and resolved before the software is released on a larger scale.
FSD Beta 11.4.3 is expected to continue its rollout today. Check your Tesla app, and see if you’re one of the lucky ones to be included in this latest wave. You can also follow the roll out of this beta on our FSD Beta 11.4.3 statistics page.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.20.4.1.
The Tesla app, central to the ownership experience of the brand’s electric vehicles, has seen another update with a n…
Tesla continues its drive to redefine its FSD suite with the release of its latest FSD Beta 11.4.3 update. Initially …
Rekindling the spirit of the legendary Cannonball Run, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, (who would make a great character in a…
Tesla’s pursuit of enhanced comfort in its EVs continues with a potentially groundbreaking addition to the upcoming P…
Insider sources suggest that Tesla is in the initial stages of discussing a substantial automotive investment with Va…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The best Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Wireless Phone Charger — now, even better. Get $10 off with promo: NotATeslaApp10
Tesla’s pursuit of enhanced comfort in its EVs continues with a potentially groundbreaking addition to the upcoming P…
Insider sources suggest that Tesla is in the initial stages of discussing a substantial automotive investment with Va…
The latest software update from Tesla, version 2023.20.4.1, is now public and incrementally rolling out to its user b…
With iOS 17’s upcoming release, Apple continues its forward-thinking approach to improving the user experience for el…
A monumental shift is happening in the electric vehicle industry as General Motors announces the adoption of Tesla’s …
Tesla is now on track to fulfill its commitment to deliver the much-anticipated Cybertruck. According to recent repor…
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
Stay organized, connected, and stylish with Cyberbackpack — the #1 backpack, luggage & travel accessories for Tesla owners. We highly recommend checking them out if you commute or travel and would like a backpack or luggage that is sleek, secure and durable. View their products page and see everything they have to offer!
The EV Universe newsletter reports distill more than 100 EV news sources into a 10-minute read every week. We cover both Tesla and the rest of the EV industry. Join over 3,000 EV geeks like us and subscribe to the free weekly newsletter here.
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.20.4.1.
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Tesla to Add WiFi Garage Door Support in Upcoming Holiday Update – Not a Tesla App
Christmas is almost here, so Tesla’s holiday update will soon be here. While many are still guessing what may be under the tree in this update, we now have word that Tesla will include support for MyQ accessories.