What's Leaving Netflix in April 2023 – What's on Netflix

All the movies and series that are set to leave Netflix in April 2023.
by Kasey Moore kasey__moore
Published on EST
Pictured: Turbo FAST, Ash vs. Evil Dead, New Girl, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Welcome to your comprehensive look ahead at what’s scheduled to leave Netflix in the United States throughout the month of April 2023. It’s going to be a big month for removals, with a big batch of movies departing alongside TV hits New Girl and Ash vs. Evil Dead, plus plenty of Netflix Original removals too.
In case you weren’t aware, the Netflix library is in constant flux. Every month, Netflix adds lots of new movies and series, but it also loses titles too. This is because many titles on Netflix are licensed by third-party providers (including Netflix Originals) and are only on Netflix for a fixed period of time.
This list will be consistently updated throughout March 2023, right through into April 2023, as we learn of new removals. We typically get word of removals around a month before they’re due to depart.
Have you missed any of the March 2023 removals? We’re still updating that list, which includes the fact that The Hunger Games movies (which were only added on March 1st) are due to leave on March 31st.
Forrest Gump – Picture: Paramount Pictures
Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures
Picture: 20th Television
Picture: Starz
What will you be sad to see leaving Netflix in April 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.
Founder and webmaster of What’s on Netflix. Based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]
‘Baby Ballroom’ Netflix Original Series Leaving Netflix in July 2023
Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in July 2023
When will ‘The Flash’ Series Leave Netflix?
What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2023
new Netflix releases this week
Netflix News
‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2 Officially Renewed at Netflix: What We Know So Far
Jun 14, 2023
Netflix News
Interview with Netflix’s ‘XO, Kitty’ Composers Shirley Song and Jina Hyojin An
Jun 14, 2023
Netflix News
‘D.P.’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date Estimate & What We Know So Far
Jun 14, 2023
Coming Soon to Netflix
Sports Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2023 and Beyond
Jun 14, 2023
Netflix News
‘Quarterback’ NFL Sports-Docuseries Coming to Netflix in July 2023
Jun 14, 2023
Coming Soon to Netflix
New Animated Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023, 2024 and Beyond
Jun 14, 2023
What’s on Netflix is not endorsed, moderated, owned by or affiliated with Netflix or any of its partners in any capacity. The authors of this site also have no affiliation with Netflix. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images and videos are all copyright to their respective owners. Netflix is a registered trademark of Netflix, Inc.
© 2013-2023 What’s on Netflix – All Rights Reserved.