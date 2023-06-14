First introduced in October 2016, Google’s Pixel line of devices has grown to include phones, earbuds, laptops, smartwatches, and tablets. It’s the company’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy hardware line.
Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.
Home Latest News Google Pixel News, Reviews, Features, and Analysis – Digital Trends
Google Pixel News, Reviews, Features, and Analysis – Digital Trends
First introduced in October 2016, Google’s Pixel line of devices has grown to include phones, earbuds, laptops, smartwatches, and tablets. It’s the company’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy hardware line.