5 High Growth Alternatives To Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Analytics Insight

When putting money into an asset, the only thought occupying an investor’s mind is the growth potential the asset possesses. The crypto market provides sublime opportunities for investors to make great fortunes regardless of the size of their initial investment. Many enthusiasts have exploited these opportunities to the fullest and turned into millionaires overnight.

The much sought-after meme coin, Shiba Inu, is an excellent example of where individuals in the crypto sphere secured significant profits. However, the altcoin in question has now lost its touch. Investors should look for new and possibly better investment options.

In this article, we will list the five best altcoins to buy that serve as a suitable replacement for Shiba Inu and have excellent growth prospects.

Before going into the details about credible crypto with excellent growth forecasts, we will first have a quick look at the history of Shiba Inu.

The firm was initially launched as a ‘joke’, but after the overwhelming response from crypto enthusiasts worldwide, further work on the coin started. The “meme-coin” was named after the Japanese breed of dog, the Shiba Inu, and has seen substantial price increases since its inception.

Shiba Inu started its journey from a price of $0.000000000056 and reached an all-time high of $0.00003791 in May 2021. Since then, the meme-coin started depreciating and has been unable to recover its long-lost glory.

The last couple of years have been pretty dry for Shiba Inu. There have been no significant price improvements despite many attempts to increase the use cases of the coin. Investors looking for ‘activity’ should resort to other digital assets. The foremost of these is DigiToads.

Crypto enthusiasts nowadays go after Cryptocurrencies that offer a complete package. This means they provide great passive earning opportunities and focus on better community participation.

DigiToads fits this description very well! This newbie meme coin offers users a chance to bag some cash for themselves via staking and participating in Play-2-earn games. DigiToads has its metaverse called ‘The Swamp’, which is always bustling with activity.

Toad Economics (Tokenomics):

For any firm to thrive, it needs to have sound Tokenomics. DigiToads perfectly plans and executes its fiscal plans. The TOADS token has a total supply of 585 Million, and its allocation is as follows:

The firm imposes a 7% tax on all transactions. The tax collected will be utilized as follows:

The TOADS token is built such that its price is constantly increasing. This unique characteristic comes from the built-in mechanism of the firm whereby 2% of the collected tax is used to buy TOADS tokens and burn them. The diminished token supply as a result of burning, along with the increased demand, will help create surges in the token price. Since the max supply is fixed, no new tokens can adversely affect the deflationary trait of TOADS.

Everybody relishes an excellent residual income source. DigiToads caters to this want by introducing its NFT staking pool. Individuals who stake their TOAD NFTs can expect alluring rewards from the NFT staking pool, sourced from the tax revenue collected.

2% of the collected tax is used to fill the treasury. The treasury, in turn, is used to fuel the staking pool, for developmental purposes, and to maintain liquidity.

Cutting down the Amazon rainforests by certain mafia groups has adversely affected the toad populations. DigiToads aims to breathe life into their habitats. To achieve this, the firm allots 2.5% of its profits to reviving forests and swamps.

DigiToads will be holding monthly trading competitions on its platform. Users winning the competition will be awarded Platinum Toads. Possession of these rewards serves as ‘access cards’ to the treasury, meaning that Platinum Toad holders will be permitted to use the treasury reserve for trading purposes.

Traders who are selected to make trades using the treasury reserve will receive 10% of the profit that is made. This incentive will help boost both trader enthusiasm and the profits being made.

The TOADS token is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy right now. Investors wishing to make a purchase can resort to the ongoing presale. Buying TOADS early in time will help you secure great returns once this ultimate coin explodes.

As of date, more than 100,000,000 tokens have been sold, and the Lilypad 3 stage offering the TOADS token for 0.016 USD is about to end. Interested individuals can make the most out of the fantastic discounts and promo codes provided.

A notable thing about the presale is the vast array of coins supported as a form of payment. Buyers can opt for BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, USDT, USDC, BUSD, BNB, DOGE, SOL, TRX, SHIB, and others to purchase TOADS tokens.

DigiToads has undergone an audit by the reputable firm Coinsult. Individuals worried about the safety of their investment can breathe a sigh of relief as the audit confirms DigiToads to be a 100% scam-free platform.

TOADS tokens purchased during the sale can be deposited in the user’s wallet once the presale ends. Users have to access the claim page to get hold of their purchases. Another remarkable feature about the token is that there is no vesting period. Traders can get hold of their assets as soon as the presale ends and kick-start their trading process.

>> Buy DigiToads Now <<

Dogecoin is a popular peer-to-peer, open-source cryptocurrency that set foot in the crypto world in 2013. Like Shiba Inu, it started as a joke; however, as opposed to Shiba, Doge did have little utility. It was meant to serve as a tipping token for content creators.

Over time, this ultimate meme-coin gained tremendous popularity, and as of today, it is among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Dogecoin does not enjoy the high levels of security as Bitcoin, but it is built on the Litecoin blockchain, and users can freely transact DOGE tokens in a protected environment.

From March 2018 to March 2023, the enduring coin witnessed a 4000 times increase in its price. Five years back, a person who invested a mere $10 in dogecoin would have more than $44,000 today.

The boost in dogecoin price also comes from the support shown by Elon Musk, owner of the renowned automotive industry Tesla. In his interview with Bloomberg News, Musk said, “ I just know a lot of people who are not wealthy and who, you know, have encouraged me to buy and support Dogecoin. I am responding to those people”.

This remark by Musk was enough to send the crypto world into a frenzy, and dogecoin saw a considerable price increase.

This is another excellent substitute for Shiba Inu. Fight Out is a cryptocurrency firm promoting a healthy lifestyle among individuals while offering them great earning opportunities. It is a move-2-earn crypto that rewards users for completing various fitness challenges.

The FGHT coin has broken all presale records. Fight Out allows its users to customize workout plans according to their feasibility. Individuals can select the type of exercise they want, the number of calories they intend to burn, and the severity of the activities. Moreover, if you need more clarification about what you are supposed to do, there are always fitness experts available with the firm who can guide you in each step.

Who wouldn’t relish earning opportunities that can arise from the mere act of exercising? The answer is “everybody”. Fight Out is not limited to drafting the perfect exercise timetable for an individual but goes even further and rewards users who stick to their fitness schedule.

Fight Out’s rising fame indicates the FGHT coin is witnessing a multi-fold increase in its price. Experts predict that in 2023, the cost of this ultimate token will go up 30 times.

Cryptocurrencies linked to the metaverse have grown exponentially in the last few years. This exponential growth has come to a standstill for most metaverse coins; however, RobotEra is a superlative metaverse crypto that is still on the rise.

The firm envisions a metaverse dominated by robots, creating endless earning and entertainment possibilities for its users. TARO coin is forecasted to go up by 3000%. This makes it an ideal substitute for Shiba Inu.

Solana is another significant altcoin that is a better investment option than Shiba Inu. Despite the prevailing bearish trend in the crypto market, the price of SOL has remained somewhat unchanged. According to reputable price prediction sites, Solana is expected to increase by the end of 2023.

The golden era of Shiba Inu is finally over. It is time for investors who wish to expand their portfolio to move towards better coins like DigiToads, Dogecoin, Fight Out, RobotEra, and Solana. Among these DigiToads is the foremost choice of capitalists.

For More Information on DigiToads visit the website, join the presale, or join the community for regular updates.

Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

