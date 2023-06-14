Samsung Galaxy A04s Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update released now – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

The Galaxy A04s, which was launched with Android 12 onboard a few months ago, has started getting the Android 13 update in some markets. This is the smartphone’s first major Android OS update, and it also brings a new security patch to the device.

The Android 13 update for the Galaxy A04s is rolling out with firmware version A047MUBU1BVK5. The update is currently available in Panama, and we expect it to be released in other countries very soon. Along with One UI Core 5.0, the update also brings the November 2022 security patch. Since the phone is listed in Samsung’s quarterly update schedule, expect the next security patch to arrive in Q1 2023.

If you have a Galaxy A04s and if you live in Panama, you can update your phone to Android 13 by heading over to Settings » Software update on your phone and tapping Download and install. Alternatively, you can download the new firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually using Samsung’s Odin software.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A04s with Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1 onboard. Now, it has received the Android 13-based One UI Core 5.0 update. It will get at least one more Android OS update sometime late next year.

