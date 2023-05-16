Microsoft Airband will expand internet access to nearly 40 million … – Microsoft

May 16, 2023 | Vickie Robinson – General Manager, Airband Initiative

Today, we’re announcing new and expanded Airband partnerships set to provide high-speed internet access to nearly 40 million people across Latin America and Africa. These partnerships in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Guatemala, and Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Uganda mark significant progress in our commitment to extend high-speed internet access to 250 million people living in unserved and underserved areas around the world, including 100 million in Africa.

Across both Latin America and Africa, limited access to broadband can mean that people have fewer opportunities to develop the digital fluency and skills needed to participate in the digital economy.

At Microsoft, we believe that internet access and meaningful connectivity is a fundamental right. The Microsoft Airband initiative was launched to bring transformative connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world. Through the Airband initiative and its partners, Microsoft is serving as a catalyst to enable affordable access to connectivity, specifically focusing on regions with lower digital connectivity rates.

In recent years, about 37% of Latin Americans in rural areas have connectivity options, compared with 71% of the urban population. Airband, together with Wayfree in Guatemala, Fundacion Pais Digital in Chile, Brisanet in Brazil, and Anditel in Colombia, will deliver 18 million people with access to high-speed internet.

Latin America combines thriving urban cities and rural areas with vast cultural heritage sites. However, like most places, there are unique challenges in advancing connectivity in certain regions. With greater access to the internet, Airband, through its partners, hopes to address societal issues such as employment and education, which can be strengthened through greater connectivity.

Our efforts on the African continent are some of our most longstanding and farthest reaching. Today, many African nations are rising economic powers, but on a continent with so many vast rural areas, delivering connectivity can be a challenge. On average, Africa has a 40% internet usage rate. Partnerships are key to the success of the Airband model, and we are building upon our existing partnerships in Africa, including with Mawingu and Tizeti.

Through partnering with Microsoft’s Airband Initiative, organizations have additional support to create the infrastructure needed to provide connectivity support in many different ecosystems that ultimately drives self-empowerment and sustainable development and growth. These partnerships are essential in providing local expertise and experience to help achieve a greater goal tied to what can be harnessed with the support of connectivity.

As technology, like AI, advances, being connected provides a path forward to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

