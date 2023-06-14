Amazon just slashed the price on four of the bestselling Kindle e-readers – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna

April 7, 2023

Amazon is currently offering some major discounts on popular tech, home and travel products, just in time for spring. One of of favorite deals going on right now is a sale on several Kindle e-readers. Kindles are a great investment if you’re hoping to do a bit of spring or summer reading. Plus, the Kids models are on sale too — and with ultra-fast Prime shipping, they make a great last-minute addition to your children’s Easter baskets.

Keep reading to shop the best Kindle deals, plus more top Amazon deals of the week.

Shop the best deals during Amazon’s Kindle sale.

The basic Kindle e-reader is the lightest and most compact Kindle. It features a six-inch, 300 ppi high-resolution display designed to provide a glare-free, paper-like experience. It offers 16 GB of storage and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

Kindle (2022), $80 (reduced from $100)

The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads, or videos, like other tablets, so it will reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from, including solid colors and fun prints.

Kindle Kids, $80 (reduced from $120)

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $100 (reduced from $140)

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the most popular Kindle models for children. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a free one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB), $110 (reduced from $160)

After a long period of being out of stock, the Sony PlayStation 5 is available at Amazon — at a nice discount. Normally priced at $560, Amazon is offering the God of War PS5 bundle for just $509, a savings of $51.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (disc), $509 (reduced from $560)

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just came out last month — but you can already score a deal on it. Amazon is currently offering free memory upgrades on the S23 Ultra smartphone.

The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23’s 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone’s camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,180 (reduced from $1,380)

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7″ QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $749 (reduced from $899)

Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It’s true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.

This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.

Shop Amazon’s warehouse-store sale

Need to file taxes in 2023? Amazon has a deal on TurboTax Deluxe downloads right now. This software allows you to file up to five federal returns and one state return electronically.

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022, $56 (reduced from $75)

Want to start on your 2023 tax return for free? Head to the TurboTax website — you don’t need to pay until you file, and you’ll save a few bucks over the price of buying software on Amazon. Some can even file for free. (For simple tax returns only; not all tax payers qualify.)

TurboTax Free Edition

Save on a new TV to watch your favorite spring shows, sports and more.

Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now, including Amazon devices, pet-monitoring cameras, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.

Spring is here, and that means that it’s time to get started on your spring cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to clean up and refresh your home for spring. From closet organizers to vacuums to storage shelves, all of your spring cleaning essentials are on sale now at Amazon.

Planning a spring break trip? Then head over to Amazon to save on new luggage and all of your travel essentials. Right now, you can save on Delsey Paris luggage, American Tourister, and save on other must-have travel items.

Spring cleaning season is also a great time to refresh your kitchen and bedding. Plus, it’s National Sleep Awareness month, so now is a good time to think about how you’ve been sleeping and invest in new bedding or pillows to help you get the best rest possible this spring.

Get healthy this spring at Amazon — all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 11:19 AM

