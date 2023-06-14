Faster iPhone 15 wireless charging without limits likely powered by … – 9to5Mac

A new rumor surfaced yesterday that claimed the iPhone 15 would open up fast wireless charging speeds to all 15W Qi chargers. Now a new report provides a likely explanation for how this will work.

According to ChargerLAB, Apple will begin supporting the new Qi2 standard for wireless charging starting with the iPhone 15 line.

Apple has supported the Qi wireless charging standard since 2017 with the introduction of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Starting with the iPhone 12, Apple introduced its own MagSafe technology for more efficient wireless charging. Since then, Qi and MagSafe have coexisted, but 15W fast charging has been limited to MagSafe certified chargers.

Qi2 is the next evolution of industry standard wireless charging, and Apple’s MagSafe technology happens to be the foundation for the next generation of Qi. MagSafe uses magnets to properly align magnetic charging coils to ensure the most efficient wireless charging experience.

ChargerLAB adds that there is potential for Qi2 to surpass the iPhone’s current 15W wireless charging speed limit, although Apple has been fairly conservative on governing wireless charging speed performance.

For wireless charger makers, Qi2 certification will be more cost effective than MagSafe through Apple’s MFi (Made for iPhone) program. That’s because the required hardware for MFi certification runs about $16 per charger, ChargerLAB states. Less expensive hardware should translate to less pricey wireless chargers.

All in all, Apple’s involvement in wireless charging and the Qi standard is turning out to be a win for the wireless charging industry as a whole. Even with MagSafe being a pricier technology, Apple’s contribution to Qi2 is moving the industry forward for all smartphones and wireless charging accessories. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 line later this year in September.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.

source