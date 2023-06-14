OnePlus 11 5G review: Nothing CEO Carl Pei, who co-founded OnePlus, tests new smartphone, says it 'lacks r – The Economic Times

Excited to bring home new OnePlus line-up? A guide to pre-booking options, purchase details & offers

OnePlus 11 5G launched in India at Rs 57K, India exclusive OnePlus 11R 5G starts at Rs 40K: Everything unveiled at Cloud 11 event

Carl Pei says Nothing Phone (2) will launch later this year, to offer refined software experience

Nothing Ear (stick) with up to 29 hrs playtime launched at Rs 8K: Check out details

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) proposes to infuse a total equity of ₹14,000 crore in the near term as part of its business revival plan, said people with knowledge of ongoing discussions. This will see existing promoters Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and UK’s Vodafone Group Plc infuse half the overall amount, they said.

As many as 205 managers at Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) took home more than Rs 1 crore in annual salary in FY23, up 25% from 163 in FY22. However, just a third of executives who drew eight-digit salaries were under 40 in FY23, reversing the decade-old trend when half the HUL crore club were people under that threshold.

Top Indian lawmakers strongly refuted claims by Twitter’s former chief executive Jack Dorsey that the government had pressured the microblogging platform to remove certain user accounts during the farmers agitation, with one of them terming the allegations “an outright lie”.

Would you drink a vial of virus? That could be your best bet against antimicrobial resistance

Stock Radar: FDC hit fresh 52-week high in June; time to buy more or book profits?

No longer a taboo, tech offshoring is scaling, hiring big. Why this is bad news for Indian IT firms.

